Crime Stoppers of Baytown executive board members with Baytown police officers Cp. Steve Ocanas and Macla Aguilera. Board members from left are Janet Sibley, George Ward, Eileen Hall, Bruce Simpson and Randy Strong.
Since 1981, Baytown Crime Stoppers has been helping the Baytown Police Department solve crimes by providing an efficient, anonymous means for citizens to provide information to the police about felony offenses. The basic approach hasn’t changed — and even the phone number is still the same at 281-427-TIPS — but the organization has adapted with the times and continues to do so, facing new challenges.
While Crime Stoppers works closely with the police department, it is an independent local nonprofit organization not supported by tax money. For the past few years, funding has become a greater challenge, made even worse by the pandemic.
For most of its history, the main source of revenue has been from a $50 fee imposed by Harris County judges on felons as part of their probation. The fee is authorized but not required by state law.
In Harris County there is a formula for dividing revenue from the fee — most goes to Crime Stoppers of Houston, a separate, much larger organization — and a portion goes to Baytown Crime Stoppers, the only other Crime Stoppers organization in the county.
The number of such payments imposed by judges has declined over the years, then the slowdown in the court system caused by COVID reduced it even further.
“During COVID and the ensuing years since, Baytown Crime Stoppers continued to operate with diminished income, paying tips and shouldering the same operational costs of a 24/7 operation,” Board Chair Eileen Hall said.
“At this time we are reaching out to the community to assist us to continue our operation and to offer awards for tips leading to the arrest and charging of felons who perpetrate crime in Baytown,” she said.
With no staff—it is operated by volunteers with some administrative support from police personnel—Crime Stoppers has a budget in 2022 of under $40,000.
Through September, it had paid out $10,800 in cash rewards for tips, including tips that led to arrests in two murder cases. During the same period, only $4,546 was received from probation fees, leaving the rest to be absorbed by local fundraising and dwindling reserves from previous years.
In addition to cash rewards, Crime Stoppers pays for a website, phone service, a 24-hour answering service to receive tips, the training required by Texas Crime Stoppers for board members and other operational expenses.
Through October, Baytown Crime Stoppers has received 338 anonymous tips, which have led to 13 arrests and cleared 30 crimes.
High schools and junior schools in the Goose Creek school district also have campus Crime Stoppers programs. They operate independently and have their own student boards who determine the payout of rewards for tips and raise money to pay for them, but Baytown Crime Stoppers provides some financial support for publicity and as seed money when new campus programs start.
In 2022 new programs have been set up at IMPACT Early College High School, Stuart Career Tech High School and E.F. Green Junior School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.