Crimestoppers

Crime Stoppers of Baytown executive board members with Baytown police officers Cp. Steve Ocanas and Macla Aguilera. Board members from left are Janet Sibley, George Ward, Eileen Hall, Bruce Simpson and Randy Strong.

 CARRIE PRYOR NEWMAN

Since 1981, Baytown Crime Stoppers has been helping the Baytown Police Department solve crimes by providing an efficient, anonymous means for citizens to provide information to the police about felony offenses. The basic approach hasn’t changed — and even the phone number is still the same at 281-427-TIPS — but the organization has adapted with the times and continues to do so, facing new challenges.

While Crime Stoppers works closely with the police department, it is an independent local nonprofit organization not supported by tax money. For the past few years, funding has become a greater challenge, made even worse by the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.