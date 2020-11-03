The top of the ballot may hold a lot of the draw this election season, but in Baytown, Harris and Chambers counties, there are a handful of offices up for grabs. Here’s a look at some of the races that voters in The Baytown Sun coverage area will decide on this election.
In Baytown, incumbent Councilwoman Heather Betancourth is running unopposed for District No. 4. There is a three-way race for District 5. The candidates are Thomas Parent, Jacob Powell, and Ashley Cressy. Incumbent Councilman Robert Hoskins is vacating the seat. District 6 also has a three-way race. Mike Lester, Marga Matthews, and Susan Cummings are vying for Councilman David Himsel’s seat, who also announced he would not seek another term.
Baytown voters also have two propositions to consider on the ballot.
One is Proposition A, which asks voters to decide whether to renew the Baytown Crime Control and Prevention District. The other is Proposition B, which is about the renewal of the Baytown Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District. The crime control district levies a 1/8-cent sales tax inside the city limit. The fire control district will set a 1/8-cent sales tax. The taxing districts will stay in place for the next five years, pending voter’s approval.
Some of the broader Harris County races include the District Attorney election. Incumbent Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg faces Republican challenger Mary Nan Huffman. There will be a new Harris County Attorney after Democrat Christian Dashaun Menefee defeated longtime incumbent Vince Ryan in the primaries. Menefee will face Republican John Nation in this race.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is facing Republican challenger Joe Danna. Republican Stan Stanart is trying to win his old seat back as Harris County Clerk against challenger Democrat Teneshia Hudspeth.
Fresh from his primary victory over former Harris County Constable Ken Jones, Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton will face off against Republican challenger Andre Hines. Ann Harris Bennett, the Democratic incumbent County Tax Assessor, is running against Republican Chris Daniel and Libertarian Billy Pierce.
For the District 128 race, State Rep. Briscoe Cain is vying for re-election. He is facing Democratic challenger Mary Williams. In District 144, Democrat Mary Ann Perez is running against Republican Tony Salas while State Sen. Carol Alvarado is facing Libertarian challenger Timothy Duffield.
U.S Rep. for District 36 Brian Babin is being challenged by three opponents - Democrat Rashad Lewis, Libertarian Chad Abbey, and Green Party candidate Hal Ridley.
In Chambers County, state Sen. Brandon Creighton, the Republican incumbent for District 4, is running against Democrat Jay Stittleburg and Libertarian Cameron Brock.
In the District 23 race, state Rep. Mayes Middleton is being challenged by Democrat Jeff Antonelli.
The Anahuac ISD school board has two seats up for election, but only one is contested. Incumbent Lane Bertrand will face challenger Carlton Carrington while Dr. John Redman is running unopposed. For the City of Anahuac, Danny Thompson and Nathan Trahan are running for the Alderman Position No. 5 seat.
For the Chambers County Public Hospital District No. 1 Board seat, Mike Emmons, Geraldine Brown, Michael Manders, and Leslie Turner are all running.
Mark Mitchell and Cody Bauer are vying for the Trinity Bay Conservation District No. 2 seat.
For the No. 4 seat, Gregg Turner and Loretta Emmons are running while Dorothy Hamilton and Scott Kahla vie for the No. 5 seat.
Several candidates are vying for the Chambers County Municipal Utility District No 1 Director seat. They are Justin Myers, Elizabeth (Libby) Gilbert, Russell R. Ruth, Brenda B. Medina, William T. Gibson, Laura Rupp, and Kelly Riggs.
Six propositions fill out the Chambers County ballot. A is for water, sewer and drainage system improvements, while B is for roads and road facilities. Prop C is for navigation, D is for firefighting, Prop E is for refunding bonds as well as Prop F both in the amount of $100,000.
The councilmembers in Old River-Winfree are running uncontested. They are Councilmember Pam McCall in Seat No. 1, Jackie Johnson for Seat No. 3, and J.F. Steadhman for Seat No. 5.
In Beach City, there will be a new mayor as Alderman Ryan Dagley was the sole filer for the seat after current Mayor Jackey Lasater announced he would not seek reelection. Alderman Dana Colquitt and Alderman Doug Walker are also running uncontested.
There are five candidates up for the Crosby ISD board election this year. Three are running for Position 5, while the other two are unopposed. Heather Barrett, David Givans, and Sharon Mayes are running for Position 5. Christina Castillo, the Position 4 candidate, and Jennifer Roach, running for Position 7, are both unopposed.
