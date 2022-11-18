It wasn’t exactly the Green Bay Packer sweep from the 1960s, but it was close.
And try as they might, the Anahuac Panthers couldn’t shut down the Franklin Lions running game Thursday night. No. 1-ranked Franklin averaged nearly six yards per run as the defending Class 3A Division 2 champs pushed the Panthers out of the 3A-D1 playoffs, 32-7.
It was like John McKay’s old Southern Cal offense: student body right, student body left. Except at times it seemed like student body everywhere.
The Lions line up three running backs in their slot-T offense and were bothered to attempt only four pass plays, completing one for 10 yards. They rushed 52 times for 304 yards to improve to 12-0 for the season.
It was their 28th straight win and 40th in 41 games after going 16-0 in 2021 and losing in the state finals in 2020.
Anahuac finished its fourth season under Coach Greg Neece 9-3.
“For a half, we were ahead of them,” Neece said. “They just kept playing and we didn’t deal with adversity very well.”
Anahuac led 7-6 after scoring on its second possession of the night with 6:43 to go in the first half. Their third and final possession of the half ended with an end zone pass being bobbled and intercepted.
“It would have been nice to have that score at the first half, get a whole touchdown ahead of them,” Neece said.
In the second half, Anahuac had only 48 total yards and three first downs, turned it over on a second interception – freshman Brady Barrier had thrown only three picks in 11 prior games – and was penalized six times for 62 yards, three for unnecessary roughness.
Franklin scored on four of its first five second-half possessions, the exception being the fourth, an interception by Anahuac’s Rob Bailey after the Panthers trailed 25-7.
Bryson Washington led Franklin with 150 yards on 16 carries, including touchdown runs of 23 and 45 yards. Teammate Jayden Jackson rushed for two short touchdowns and amassed 102 yards on 17 carries.
Landon Corbitt led Anahuac with 56 yards on 18 carries. The Panthers rushed 26 times for 73 yards, less than three yards per tote, and Barrier was 9 for 22 passing for 116 yards. Quande Coates caught four passes for 36 yards, Corbitt had three receptions for 38 yards in his final game, Bailey two for 23 and sophomore Talon Cunningham had the Panthers’ long play of the night, a 22-yard pass reception near the end of the first half.
The Lions marched 77 yards in 13 plays to score on their first possession, all on the ground.
Jackson, one of eight backs employed by Franklin three at a time, got the score from two yards out.
But the extra-point try from Cort Lowry, the Lion quarterback, was wide left with 53 seconds left in the opening period.
Anahuac’s opening drive, 52 yards in 13 plays, died on a fourth-down overthrow in the end zone.
Not the second.
The Panthers grinded out 74 yards in 14 plays with Landon Corbitt delivering the mail from the 1-yard line.
The score, with 6:43 to go before halftime, was followed by a straight-down-the-middle extra point by Anahuac freshman Oscar Garza to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
A sack by Panthers Dalton Hendrix and Brandon Mayon was responsible for stopping the Lions’ second drive at the Anahuac 43 with 1:26 left in the half.
The Panthers raced down the field to the Lions’ 19 but Barrier suffered only his fourth interception of the season as time expired, the jump ball winding up in the hands of the Lions’ Devyn Hidrogo.
Franklin pass defenders didn’t allow many free runners in the secondary and cold hands dropped a few passes in the 50-degree chill.
The Lions opened the second half with a 10-play, 57-yard drive to take a 12-7 lead on Jackson’s 1-yard run. Then their defense dealt the Panthers a three-and-out and momentum definitely wore the green and white.
Washington’s first long TD run made it 18-7 with 0:59 left in the third period. Two false start penalties and a dropped pass led to another three-and-out for Anahuac. Two plays later, Washington bounced off a would-be tackler and popped through the defense’s second level to run 45 yards to the end zone and a 25-7 lead.
