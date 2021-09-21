National Night Out — an annual evening dedicated to crime prevention awareness—will have a more centralized feel this year with a variety of activities 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave.
Cpl. Steve Ocanas with the Baytown Police Community Services Bureau said residents throughout Baytown are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and city administration.
Having the event in a single location allows people to see a wider variety of the specialized equipment that first responders use to keep the community safe.
Ocanas said there will be live music, demonstrations, giveaways and a host of entertainments.
He said this is the 38th Annual National Night Out, observed in 16,700 communities from all 50 states, Canadian cities and U.S. territories and military bases around the world.
The event, he said, is intended to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
For questions about National Night Out, contact the Community Services Logistics Bureau at 281-422-5152.
