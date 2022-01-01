Three men were reported injured in a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block of Carolina Street about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 31.

Baytown police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said two were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and one to a hospital in Clear Lake.

He did not provide the age or condition of the victims.

