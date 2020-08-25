Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into land as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and still more were ordered to evacuate low-lying southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said more than 11 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns.
Based on the current projections for Hurricane Laura, the City of Baytown is recommending a voluntary evacuation of ZIP codes 77520 and 77523 in the City of Baytown.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a voluntary evacuation order Monday, specifically targeted at residents whose homes are in low-lying or flood prone areas, or those whose homes have flooded during recent high-rain events.
The state is also preparing for flooding — especially on Interstate 10 near Winnie in Chambers County. I-10 in this region can become submerged during flooding.
Also, Lee College main campus, McNair campus and Liberty Center will be closed, and all classes are canceled on Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 28. This includes dual credit courses, online courses, face-to-face courses, Lee Streams courses and hybrid/blended courses. Updates will be posted to www.lee.edu/alerts and Lee College's official social media channels.
Area school districts are taking Hurricane Laura seriously and in doing so have called it a week for local classes.
Goose Creek CISD, Barbers Hill ISD, Anahuac ISD, East Chambers ISD and Crosby ISD confirmed that facilities and/or classes would be closed the rest of the week through Friday.
Anahuac and East Chambers superintendents Dennis Wagner and Scott Campbell told the Baytown Sun that their schools had already closed as of Tuesday while BHISD began its shut down on Wednesday.
Goose Creek CISD announced that its facilities and all activities including sports would be suspended in the wake of the storm.
“The latest reports have Hurricane Laura continuing its current path, placing landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border late Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning,” the district said in a release to the staff and the public Tuesday. “Since these reports show the Baytown area on the far edge of this projected path, out of an abundance of caution, Goose Creek CISD will close all schools and facilities Wednesday – Friday. We will make assessments and notify major media outlets regarding plans for next week following the storm event. Please make your preparations and stay safe.”
The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura will become a Category 3 hurricane before landfall, with winds of around 115 mph, capable of devastating damage.
“The main point is that we’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said Tuesday.
Forecasters said ocean water could push onto land along a more than 450-mile-long stretch of coast from Texas to Mississippi. Hurricane warnings were issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana; and storm surge warnings from the Port Arthur, Texas, flood protection system to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
While cross winds ripped apart Marco, which still doused the region with heavy rain, there was little to keep Laura from turbocharging. Nearly all the computer simulations that forecasters rely on show rapid strengthening at some point in the next couple of days.
“The waters are warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast,” Rappaport said.
Laura passed Cuba after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and 3 in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son crushed by a collapsing wall.
Forecasters turned their attention the Gulf Coast, where up to 11 feet of sea water — storm surge — could inundate the coastline from High Island in Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana, the hurricane center said.
“We’re talking about something that’s on the order of 10 feet and that’s going to penetrate well inland,” Rappaport said.
On top of that, up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some spots in Louisiana, said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana — in the bullseye of Laura’s projected path.
The silver lining for U.S. coastal residents is that Marco weakened into a remnant just off Louisiana’s shore on Tuesday.
The crew of a hurricane hunter plane confirmed that Laura became a hurricane with top winds of 75 mph winds shortly after passing between the western tip of Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It was 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, heading west northwest at 16 mph.
The hurricane center warned people not to focus on the details of the official forecast, however, since “storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura's center along the Gulf Coast.”
In Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, mandatory evacuation orders went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. People planning on entering official shelters were told to bring just one bag of personal belongings each, and “have a mask” to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“If you decide to stay, you’re staying on your own,” Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said.
