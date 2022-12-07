Major crash
A woman driving on the wrong side of Interstate 10 about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday ran head-on into an 18-wheeler near North Main Street. She was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment. The truck driver was checked by EMS and not injured.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:11 am
Major crash
A woman driving on the wrong side of Interstate 10 about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday ran head-on into an 18-wheeler near North Main Street. She was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment. The truck driver was checked by EMS and not injured.
The freeway was closed for several hours for accident investigation.
Assaults
• A homeless man was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being hit with a baseball bat by another man at a convenience store near the 5100 block of Garth Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• A woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly tried to hit another car with her vehicle in the area of Massey Tompkins Road and Crosby Cedar Bayou Road about 1 p.m. Monday.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the woman also pointed a gun at the other driver, apparently angry that the other driver had gotten into the lane in front of her vehicle.
Evading arrest
The passenger of a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday fled on foot, Fernandez said, and was charged with evading arrest after being caught.
The man, identified as 26-year-old Giulio Willis of Crosby, was also found to have heroin and marijuana in his possession, she said. He was charged with evading and possession.
The driver was arrested for traffic violations.
Burglaries
• Money was reported stolen in the 2500 block of North Main Street about 4 a.m. Monday.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Monday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a home in the 500 block of Green Avenue Tuesday.
Thefts
• A gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Texas license RGI2726 was reported stolen in the 4000 block of Highway 146 Monday.
• A black 2021 GMC Sierra with Texas license PKW-0329 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Monday night.
• Credit card skimmers were located on two fuel pumps in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Monday.
• Equipment was reported stolen from a flatbed trailer while parked in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Monday morning.
• Two stolen vehicles were recovered in a wooded area in the 3300 block of Interstate 10 about 11:30 a.m. Monday. One was a 2005 Ford F-250 reported stolen in Harris County and the other was an excavator reported stolen in Chambers County.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Bob Smith Road Monday.
• Stolen outdoor equipment was recovered in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3100 block of Iowa Street Monday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.