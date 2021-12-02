While many Baytonians will be enjoying the Christmas Parade tonight, there are some street closures near and along the route.
The streets will be closed starting at 5:15 p.m. The parade will begin on Market Street next to Bicentennial Park after the traditional Christmas tree lighting at Town Square at 6:30 p.m.
Some of the street closings include the intersection of Market Street and J.B. Lefevre Road. Gentry Drive at Lee Drive is also closing. Most of the entrances ways into Lee College off Lee Drive are closing for the parade. This includes Lee Drive at Gulf Avenue and most of West Gulf Avenue. West Sterling Avenue from Decker Drive to North Jones Street is closing. West Defee Street from North Galliard Street to North Main Street will also close. Other closing are West Texas Avenue at Market Street across from Lee College, and Decker Drive near West Lobit Avenue.
Thomas Reeves, city spokesman, said there are about 130 entries for the parade. Float winners will be announced after the parade on social media, Reeves said.
“There will not be a traditional ‘judges stand,’” Reeves said. “There will be QR codes placed along the parade route. When scanned, the public will be taken to a voting site. They will then be able to vote for their top three entries.”
Reeves added that two additional DJ areas are going to be along the route to help keep the holiday cheer.
The parade’s theme for this year is Tacky Christmas Sweater Night. Everyone is urged to dress up.
