GCM, BH each win playoff contest vs. the other in soccer doubleheader
It can be proclaimed that the Goose Creek Memorial-Barbers Hill rivalry is now officially a thing.
The two schools took the energy from a basketball playoff between the two schools to the soccer pitch Thursday night at GCM as both the girls and boys soccer programs for each school met up in Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoffs.
Four hours later, the spoils were even as the Barbers Hill girls used a late goal to hold off GCM, 2-1, while the host Patriots boys scored early and that was enough to stand up for a 1-0 victory.
The GCM boys (14-2-6) will take on Houston Wisdom next in an area round playoff with game details still to be determined. Barbers Hill’s girls (15-5-1) advance to play Foster in a rematch of last year’s area round contest that the Lady Eagles lost.
But before either team got there, they had to survive a sneak peek at a future district rivalry beginning in the fall for at least the next two years.
Lady Eagles survive with late heroics
Junior striker Jacie Meredith came into the contest known for her blazing speed and it was on display in spots, but ultimately, she scored through sheer determination and strength, fighting off multiple GCM (18-5-2) defenders to secure the decisive goals.
Meredith put BH up 1-0 in the 11th minute after getting the jump, but ultimately slowed down by two GCM girls before muscling her way to the net and slotting into the back of the net.
However, GCM evened things up 12 minutes when junior Kayleen Figueroa used her veteran savvy to beat the offside trap and exploded into open space, collected a ball and slotted a curling through pass to sophomore Daicia Mascorro to tie the contest.
For the rest of the half, GCM slowly took control of the attack momentum as both teams waged a physical battle that was noted by multiple spectators: It was Barbers Hill’s strength and size versus GCM’s might and determination and neither had the better of the other.
GCM had the best chance to score again before halftime, when freshman Patricia Torres broke free and tried to creep one past BH keeper Ashlynn Bolieu, but the senior Lady Eagle made a spectacular one-handed, diving parry to preserve the tie and send both teams to the break on even terms.
After the break, both teams showed multiple exploits of dynamism as the on-field battles continued between the two teams, but no one gave an inch and as time wound down, overtime seemed certain.
That’s where Meredith determined to end the game and did in the last minute after gathering a ball deep on the right side, pushed past multiple GCM players, made an attempt that dribbled through a mad rush for the ball and was guided past the GCM goal to put Barbers Hill up by the final margin.
Meredith felt the previous playoff experience from last spring may have made a difference in the key moments of this win.
“We were definitely way better in my opinion,” Meredith said. “We started off really strong and had way more shots.”
Landry said that ultimately it came down to, “it was just Jacie going down there and making something happen.”
GCM pushed for a late equalizer in the final minute, but it was not to be.
“We knew that it was going to be a battle because most of us know each other and there is some previous beef going around,” BH junior Cadence Sanders said. “We sure we battled our best that we have in a while. It was a good start, but we could have played better.
“This is good to see us help us and see what we need to get better at.”
Barbers Hill advances and now GCM will have to ponder the future, which should be bright considering the mass majority of the roster returns and some key players lost to injury prior to this matchup will also be expected back.
“It was a good experience for my first playoff game,” GCM junior Gloria Martinez said. “I was a littler nervous but going against Barbers Hill is a big game and we know we have to face them in district, so we have no fear. I am proud of my team and myself. We all fought tonight, but it is what it is.
“Credit to (Meredith): She has good speed and she’s a good player. Every time we get a goal, it makes us keep going. We were holding on and they scored last minute. Things happen for a reason. We have them next year in district and come back stronger.”
The Lady Eagles will lose four seniors and return a load of key players for 2023 so chapters two and three next spring could be even better than the original.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” Landry said.
Landry said she knew that this game turned out as expected and it was a seesaw battle.
“We wish we could have utilized our outside and mids more,” Landry said. “We didn’t execute the original game plan. We just dominated being physical and not giving up: That’s what we’re about.
“I knew it was going to be a physical game – that is one of their strengths – and they have good control in the midfield as well. We knew we had to take that away. The hustle factor and working all the way to the end got us to that finish.”
GCM head coach Roman Huizar was proud of his team’s fight and character after playing down a defender before the game and losing one late.
“Not being able to get through the next round stings,” Huizar said. “Every girl who went out there gave it all that we could ask for. We didn’t get the breaks. We got back in the game, and it was a tough contest.
“Both teams brought it, but Barbers Hill got the result. You can’t replace experience and you can always lean on that, and they’ve been there. (Meredith) was super aggressive and she’s a striker and her job is to score goals.”
Huizar knew Barbers Hill is a physical team and he appreciated his girls being able to back at the Lady Eagles.
“I tip my hat to them, it’s going to be an interesting matchup (in the future),” Huizar said. “We are going to be a pretty good team and that feeling of disappointment, we can channel that. I was up for this one. It stinks that it’s over.”
Been there GCM eases past first-time Eagles
A goal by sophomore Carlos Gonzalez on a shot following a deflection of a first attempt by the Patriot he gathered and restruck, was all the Patriots needed to hold off playoff newbies Barbers Hill (7-8-5).
“I was expecting more of a good win, but we will take it – Barbers Hill played hard,” Gonzalez said.
It was a match where GCM stymied an Eagles offense that scored six goals in back-to-back matches to wrap the regular season and did not allow many if any true threatening scoring chances for 80 minutes.
“We just did what we do and defend collectively,” GCM head coach William Freeman said. “At halftime we talked about our missed opportunities and taking advantage of them. Barbers Hill did a good job of keeping us in front of them and limited the chances we want to create.
“Hopefully we get more goal production, but we have a good defense, so all we need is one and all we are after is a win.”
On the other side of the pitch, GCM could have made the game even easier on the scoreboard end of things, but a missed penalty kick and a couple of shots hit the post to keep the Eagles hopes alive for a win over the District 22-5A champions.
The win was the first playoff win for GCM since 2019, when it advanced to the Region 3 semifinals.
A playoff loss in this same round to Crosby a year ago was the right elixir for the Patriots to gain the right momentum for what has been a strong campaign to date.
“This was redemption from the playoff loss last year,” Gonzalez said. I didn’t feel good losing last year. I feel good about the team. The boys felt that loss and we still have it our hearts.
“The offseason we went to work and got back at it.”
Barbers Hill head coach Brian Moore said his team not playing for two weeks before this game may have slowed the Eagles roll before this contest.
“We thought we could keep the same level since we were hot going in,” Moore said. “We went up against a district champ and knew it was going to be tough and we had to take advantage of our chances and we didn’t produce many chances.”
Both Moore and Freeman noted GCM’s defensive approach with very little drop off from Patriot to Patriot.
“We couldn’t connect passes because they were on us so much,” Moore said. “GCM is a good team, and they should go far.”
Freeman acknowledges the GCM defense is about a team with no superstars knowing to pick on another up.
“We lack true raw speed and one thing we build off of is we have no guy that’s (better) than another,” Freeman said. “In order to be significant, if one guy gets beat, the next guy has to step up. There is some ideal behind our organization and we want to make sure we are there covering each other.”
For Moore and the Eagles, the playoff breakthrough is a big deal for a program set to not settle and aim to do bigger and better moving forward.
“The playoffs were something we’ve been stiving for for six years,” Moore said. “The guys handled the week and the playoff atmosphere well. Now we just have to learn the physicality and the speed of the game because it picks up (in the playoffs). We never laid down, we fought, and we got lucky a few times. They are a good team and they deserved to win – they took it to us.
“We are building a legacy.”
