Goose Creek CISD released the final report of the Names Facilities Committee Monday night, including the names of members.
The Facility Names Committee was created after the Board received multiple requests to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. Each trustee selected six individuals to serve on the committee, including five residents within their District boundary and one at large selection.
The report is attached to this file or you can view it here:
https://www.gccisd.net/page/Communications.FSP
The report was released after The Sun's deadline Monday night.
Look for more coverage in Thursday's Baytown Sun.
