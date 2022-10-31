As a Baytown community leader/activist/local historian/guest writer, I am honored to support the re-election of Judge Lucia Bates (incumbent) for Justice of the Peace.
Judge Lucia Bates, the current Justice of the Peace - Precinct 3 Place 2 has my endorsement and I wholeheartedly support her re-election bid for a second term as Harris County Justice of the Peace.
Judge Bates community involvements are as following: Texas Education Curriculum for JP Clerks Committee, Harris County Juvenile Probation Board - 3 yrs., Goose Creek Digital Academy Advisory Board, HCA Southeast Board Trustee - 3 yrs., Vice President – Home Owners Association for 16-years, Galena Park ISD Community Leadership Council - 9 yrs., North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce - Nominating Committee, North Shore Rotary - Membership Committee - 5 years, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. - Baytown Chapter - Status of Women Chair, Baytown, Highlands, Crosby/Huffman Chamber of Commerce and more.
Her ongoing initiatives are as following: Streamline court access to citizens - hybrid/in person, continue to establish safety measures for staff and citizens, school supplies initiatives, teen youth summit/teen court, eviction and truancy workshops, veteran appreciation, and senior citizen recognition.
Judge Lucia Bates accomplishments as a judge are simply phenomenal being this was her first term serving as a Harris County Justice of the Peace. After becoming the Justice of Peace - Precinct 3 Place 2, she cleared a backlog of numerous cases in a short period of time, streamlined court access to citizens, established COVID -19 safety measures and protocols for her staff and the general public, established a teen court, conducted Eviction Workshops, conducted a Truancy Workshop via Zoom: with over 147 attendees, adopted a Senior Citizen Program, conducted a Christmas Bike Giveaway in 2020, established a Winter Storm Recovery Drive- thru food distribution - (2021), established several Veterans Appreciation Events, established a Girls Rock Seminar, conducted Food Drives, conducted COVID Vaccination Fairs. These are only a few things that Judge Lucia Bates has implemented or has been involved in since being elected to office. I now truly understand why Judge Lucia Bates is often referred to as “The Working Judge”.
I encourage everyone, Blacks, Caucasian, Hispanics, Asian and others who supported Judge Bates in the past to turn out in large numbers and re-elect this remarkable woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.