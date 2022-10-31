As a Baytown community leader/activist/local historian/guest writer, I am honored to support the re-election of Judge Lucia Bates (incumbent) for Justice of the Peace.  

Judge Lucia Bates, the current Justice of the Peace - Precinct 3 Place 2 has my endorsement and I wholeheartedly support her re-election bid for a second term as Harris County Justice of the Peace.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.