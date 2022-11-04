The man who gunned down a Baytown mother in a 2020 home invasion was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
“This was a premeditated and planned attack on a family who should have been safe while they were asleep in their beds,” Ogg said. “This man pulled the trigger on a wife and mother in her own home, which merits a sentence of life in prison.”
Josue Lopez, 19, was sentenced automatically after being convicted of capital murder by a jury Friday following a week-long trial. The murder happened during the first of two random home invasions that he and several other people committed on Aug. 3, 2020.
Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case.
It was about 1:45 a.m. when Lopez and three men kicked in the door of the home in the 1600 block of Alabama in Baytown and started shooting. The men first went into the children’s room and then met the parents as they came downstairs.
Margarita Villalon, a 40-year-old mother of 11 who was expecting her first grandchild, ran to set off the alarm.
It was then that Lopez shot her in the back of the head.
“This wasn’t an accident,” said Assistant District Attorney Joshua Raygor, who prosecuted the case. “He held the gun just a few feet from the back of her head and pulled the trigger.”
Two hours after the shooting, the crew of home invaders attempted to kick in the door of another home. In that case, the door held and the homeowner stood behind the door as the group tried to break in. They started shooting through the door and hit the man in the leg. He survived.
The Baytown Police Department investigated the two incidents and arrested the four men.
Assistant DA Whitney Workman, who sat second chair during the week-long trial, said the jurors did not believe the defense case that the group of robbers were just kids.
“They said these were kids who were just young and dumb, but when you’re kicking in doors, shooting guns and demanding money, that is not just young and dumb,” Workman said.
Co-defendants Kain Lopez (no relation to Josue Lopez) and Gregory Donnell both pleaded guilty in exchange for sentences of 40 years in prison. The case against co-defendant Michael Sanchez is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.