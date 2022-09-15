Baytown’s ACE District will bring its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to Baytown’s Historic Arts District 5-10 p.m. Saturday, around Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave.
After a welcome from Mayor Brandon Capetillo at 5 p.m., a series of performers will entertain guests at the free event. There will also be an assortment of food booths and activities as well as vendors. Scheduled performers include:
5:15 p.m. Mariachi Band Houston Latin
6:20 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic School Choir
6:45 p.m. Salma Rodriguez (singer)
7 p.m. Mejiquenze Ballet Folklorico
7:30 p.m. Houston Ballet Folklorico
8 p.m. Diana Torres
9 p.m. Danza Azteca Houston
9:30 p.m. Gabriela Paredes (La Gaviota)
Visitors are encouraged to Dress to Impress: Wear traditional Hispanic dress and enter a contest at the ACE District booth.
Food options will be an eclectic mix, with both traditional Hispanic flavors and other dishes reflecting the diverse community. Scheduled vendors include Esa Taqueria (tacos, lemonade, gorditas, fajitas), Crespo Pupuseria (Salvadoran pupusas, sodas), Michelada Mix El Burgueno (Michelada mix with mineral water, vampiros, non-alcoholic perros salados, ceviche totadas, Tostitos with ceviche), Birdz Bitez (barbecue and turkey legs), Gelu Italian Ice, Bunny and Mayra’s Lemonade, and Lao Thai Sabaidee BBQ (Lao Thai food, egg rolls, shrimp, beef and chicken satay, Pad Thai noodles, fried rice, papaya salad, meatballs).
The event is one of a series of activities sponsored by area merchants and arts organizations through Historic Baytown’s Arts, Culture, and Entertainment District Council.
