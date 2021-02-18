With this latest cold spell we just tied an 1895 low temperature record. I ask all you climate change activist what was it back in 1895? No cars, no refineries, very few manufacturing facilities, no green house gases being released. What was it that caused the low temperature then? Cows and horses? Do you see how ridiculous your argument is related to climate change/warming? You say the scientist say it’s so. Follow the grant money. No climate change/warming, no grant money. Wise up my friends.
Raymond Martin
Mont Belvieu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.