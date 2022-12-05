The Day of Infamy when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor leading the U.S. into World War II, will have its 81st anniversary Wednesday. Despite the passage of time, the event still resonates with Americans especially veterans.  

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 in Baytown recalled the event that “changed the course of history and the destiny of civilization.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.