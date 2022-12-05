The Day of Infamy when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor leading the U.S. into World War II, will have its 81st anniversary Wednesday. Despite the passage of time, the event still resonates with Americans especially veterans.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 in Baytown recalled the event that “changed the course of history and the destiny of civilization.”
The U.S. suffered many casualties on that day, Dec. 7, 1941. A total of 3,500 were either killed or wounded, 18 ships were sunk or damaged and more than 350 aircraft destroyed.
“Although it was a day of great tragedy, it was also a day that served to reignite our national pride and our great national spirit,” VFW Post 912 members said in a statement. “(President Franklin D. Roosevelt) spoke with prophetic words when he stated, ‘No matter how long it may take us to overcome the premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through absolute victory…with the abounding determination of our people - we will gain the inevitable triumph - so help us God.’”
The VFW members highlighted the importance of remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor and its impact today.
“The attack on Pearl Harbor taught us that we need to be ever vigilant against enemies of our way of life,” the members stated. “The lessons learned from the attack on Pearl Harbor have kept our nation safe and secure. But we learned on Sept. 11, 2001, that we must never let our guard down; that because we enjoy an abundance of freedom, we are not exempt from danger.
These attacks on our homeland prove one thing; our people may be killed and our buildings destroyed, but our enemies will never be successful in destroying our democracy or the American way of life.”
The VFW members also paid tribute to those that survived the attack.
“Most of the Pearl Harbor survivors are no longer with us,” they stated. “Some survivors perished in action in WWII. Others returned to civilian life and pursued other paths in their lives, but the contributions, sacrifice, steadfast devotion to duty, God, country and to their families, shown by these survivors, provide us with examples we need to emulate every day of our lives. We remain inspired by their diligence and their perseverance, and today, we are strengthened by the memory of their action.”
Conrad Garcia, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 922 member, was born on Dec. 7.
“It was one of the most significant days in military history,” Garcia said. “I think it had quite an influence on the general population, especially on young men to serve their country.”
Garcia said his father fought in WWII.
“He was always proud of that,” Garcia said. “He was involved the Normandy invasion, but not in the landing, but he came in after the landing and guarded German prisoners. He was proud of his service and when he got out, he went back and that is how he got his American citizenship.”
Garcia himself would join the military in 1967 and served in Vietnam until Jan. 1, 1970.
