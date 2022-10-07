Things are getting scary at the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department.
With Halloween soon approaching, the department has some spooky activities in the works for October that are sure to provide you with a bit of ghoulish fun.
The Full Moon Hike is happening Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Baytown Nature Center, 6213 Bayway Drive. The 90-minute free hike gives folks a chance to see nocturnal animals, such as raccoons, opossums, coyotes, owls, fireflies and flying squirrels. For the latest information, visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page or call 281-424-9198. You can also contact Crissy Butcher at christina.butcher@baytown.org or call 281-420-7130 or 832-262-8698.
The department’s Epic Spooktacular is returning. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center, 1724 Market St. There will be a live animal experience, games, crafts, a mad scientist lab, and indoor trick-or-treating. There is a $5 entry fee and a giant candy raffle for $1.
Trick-Or-Treats on the Trail is happening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex, 5200 East Road, Baytown. Participants can wear a costume to this free outdoor event.
The Senior Citizens Halloween dance is set from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St. The free event is for seniors ages 50 and up. There will be live music, and you can wear a costume.
If getting scared is not your thing, check out the Nurture Nature Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Baytown Nature Center. The free event offers live animals, kid games, exhibits, stage shows, inflatables, rock walls, archery, kayaking, and a kid fish tank. On-site parking is limited and the cost is $10 per vehicle. There is also free parking with a shuttle service at the West Town Shopping Center, 4220 Decker Dr.
Details on these and all Parks and Recreation events can be found by visiting www.baytown.org/events.
