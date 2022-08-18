A woman in the 2700 block of Virginia Street told police she tried to contact a neighbor who had backed his vehicle into her vehicle. When she got no answer at the neighbor’s door, she returned with her boyfriend and the neighbor answered the door and pointed a gun at her.
The neighbor was charged with aggravated assault and a warrant issued for his arrest, Baytown police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said.
Burglaries
• Battery-operated tools were reported stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Alexander Drive early Monday morning.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A building burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Massey Tompkins Road over the weekend.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of Graham Street Monday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive Tuesday morning.
• Two guns were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a storage building in the 1700 block of Barkuloo Road Tuesday.
• Burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of Ward Road about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Thefts
• A white 2016 Ford F-250 with Texas license NBF965 was reported stolen in the 200 block of Hackberry Lane over the weekend.
• Fuel was reported stolen in the 900 block of East James Avenue Monday.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Garth Road Monday.
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Decker Drive Monday.
• Jewelry, money and collectibles were reported stolen in the 600 block of River Bend Drive Tuesday.
• Two guns were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Missouri Street Tuesday.
• A Target industrial one-gallon pump sprayer was reported stolen in the 1200 block of North Commerce Street about 6:30 pm. Tuesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
