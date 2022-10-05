A field at the Harris County Senior Citizens Sports Complex in the 4600 block of Hemlock Drive in Baytown is now the Leonard Morgan Field, named after a longtime member of the senior community who is a leader in local senior softball, and particularly in the Baytown Area Senior Softball League.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented the sign with the field’s new name at a ceremony Tuesday.
“In a neighborhood, you need someone who cares about people and understands a medium by which to bring people together,” Garcia said.
Tuesday’s gathering was to express gratitude to Morgan and to ensure his legacy continued, the commissioners said.
Before becoming involved in senior softball, Morgan was already active in the sport, playing on and later managing teams in the Astrodome Tournament. He has been president of BASS for 23 years, he said.
In 2013, he was inducted into the Texas Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
When given the chance to speak, Morgan thanked the commissioner, but especially the county staff that maintains the field. “We’ve got people from the county that come out here to cut the grass and make sure it’s done; they clean out the bathrooms. There’s so many things that go on that so many of you will never know.”
“I want to honor the county for what they’ve done.”
He also thanked the coaches and players of the league. “All of us are in this thing together,” Morgan said.
“I don’t want you to ever think about ‘Leonard was honored today.’ I want you to say you were honored today for getting here and for what you’ve done and for backing me up, because I could not do it without you.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.