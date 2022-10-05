Adrian Garcia and Leonard Morgan
Baytown Sun photo by Mark Fleming

A field at the Harris County Senior Citizens Sports Complex in the 4600 block of Hemlock Drive in Baytown is now the Leonard Morgan Field, named after a longtime member of the senior community who is a leader in local senior softball, and particularly in the Baytown Area Senior Softball League.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented the sign with the field’s new name at a ceremony Tuesday.

