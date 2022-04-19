Early voting starts Monday for the May 7 election. All Texans will vote on two constitutional amendments; voters in some areas will have local elections on the ballot as well.
Anahuac ISD voters will consider a $47 million bond issue for school facilities. Two trustee positions are also on the ballot: Position 1 is being sought by Kaley Smith and Trent Hart. Position 2 is being sought by Samantha Humphrey and William Lancon III.
In the Barbers Hill school district, voters will choose between Mark Anthony Wilson and Cynthia Erwin for Position 1. Benny May is running unopposed for Position 2.
Voters in the City of Anahuac will choose between Nicole W. Swearingen and Lucas McCrary for Position 4 and between Nathan Trahan and Cash Neaville for Position 5. Danny Thompson is unopposed for mayor.
May 7 is one of two elections to be held in May. The second, on May 24, is the runoff election to complete selection of candidates to run in November, in those cases where no candidate won a majority of votes in the March 1 election.
For the May 7 election, early voting begins Monday and ends May 3.
For Harris County residents, early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, through Saturday, April 30; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3.
Anyone registered in Harris County can vote at any early-voting location in the county.
There are no early voting locations in the City of Baytown, according to the HarrisVotes.com website — the closest is the J.D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, north of Interstate 10. Other nearby locations are in Channelview at the Martin Flukinger Commu-nity Center, 16003 Lorenzo St., and La Porte at the Evelyn Kennedy Civic Center, 618 San Jacinto St.
For Chambers County residents, early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3.
Locations in central and west Chambers County are the American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac; Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu; and the Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 state Highway 146, Baytown.
The first amendment on the ballot, Proposition 1, would reduce the amount elderly and disabled persons pay in school taxes on their “homestead,” or primary residence they own and occupy. The second amendment would increase the property tax exemption for all homesteads from the current $25,000 to $40,000.
School districts would not lose money under the proposals, as the state would reimburse them for reductions from other revenue.
