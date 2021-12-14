It is unfortunate that our community is faced with the challenge of the mental health crisis, not unlike the whole world, and exacerbated by COVID-19. This painful awareness may also be seen as an opportunity. It is an opportunity for our community to destigmatize those weird irrational thoughts and ideas regarding mental health - your mental health or theirs.
How is this done? By the willingness of the community to learn how to properly care for itself. It begins by everyone pitching in, especially those who think they do not have a mental health issue. If our neighbor has an issue, guess what, we have an issue and if we do not take care of ourselves who will? And if we do not do it now...when??
CAN Behavioral Health has chosen to energize this community to destigmatize mental health and has dared to dream of building a state-of-the-art mental health campus. To make this dream become a reality the community must provide the seed money.
This seed money demonstrates a healthy desire to do something, lest we do nothing. Foundations and the super wealthy respond to communities who care for themselves. Being stingy or selfish and store-housing money for our toys, entertainment, and retirement is an illusion when the mental health of our families and neighbors are deteriorating around us.
Sitting on our pocketbooks is not manly. It implies that we think that it is the responsibility of someone else to take care of our family and community.
It is equally erroneous to think “why don’t ‘they’ just stop being depressed, anxious or intoxicated?”
My dear sir and/or madam, “they” is us. To initiate a healthy community, one must come to terms with the cost of such. When everyone pitches in, then the true cost becomes much less because just in giving charitably towards others our individual mental health well-being increases. As the community responds together the mental health well-being of the entire community increases.
My wife usually thinks of giving more when we give. She is always right.
But a caution, please do not give to this program begrudgingly. We accept all gifts, moneys, stocks, land or other assets but only if given with joy and pride knowing that what we as a community, create in this community, what we have chosen to do, will be left to our grand-children and great grandchildren and will be a model for all communities. Can you imagine? Our entire community worked on something together and you were a part of this. May your joy be full, may you stand with pride, may your cup run over, may your mental health be solid as you participate.
John Havenar is president of CAN Behavior Health.
