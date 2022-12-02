Baytown police are investigating a report that a former Goose Creek CISD substitute teacher sent a sexually explicit picture to a ninth-grade girl that he had once taught. By the time the accusation came to light, the teacher was working in the Pasadena Independent School District, which removed him after the report.
Neither the teacher nor the student has been publicly named, though the teacher is reported to be the son of a long-time Baytown police officer.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said, “Our records indicate that the incident was reported on Sept. 27, 2022. We have actively been working the case.
While not releasing any details of the investigation, Fernandez said, “We can tell you that efforts have been put in place to ensure there is no conflict of interest and that the referenced officer is not involved in this investigation in any way.”
Goose Creek CISD spokeswoman Kristyn Cathey said the complaint against the teacher was made after he was no longer associated with the district.
“The former substitute teacher worked for the district for a brief period, less than four months. Due to performance issues, the substitute was asked to resign in May of 2022,” she said.
“Months later, the district was contacted regarding allegations of improper electronic activity with a student that allegedly occurred after the substitute was no longer with the district. We advised the reporting party to make a report to law enforcement and also reported the allegations to the [Texas Education Agency] Investigation Division and the State Board for Educator Certification,” Cathey said.
Pasadena ISD spokesman Arturo Del Barrio said that district learned of the allegations Nov. 30 when contacted by Baytown police. The teacher was employed at Jackson Intermediate School at the time.
The teacher was removed from the campus so an investigation could take place and is no longer employed by the district, Del Barrio said.
He said that, to the district’s knowledge, the teacher in question does not have a criminal history and was not subject to a TEA investigation or listed on the agency’s Do Not Hire Registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.