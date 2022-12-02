Baytown police are investigating a report that a former Goose Creek CISD substitute teacher sent a sexually explicit picture to a ninth-grade girl that he had once taught. By the time the accusation came to light, the teacher was working in the Pasadena Independent School District, which removed him after the report.

Neither the teacher nor the student has been publicly named, though the teacher is reported to be the son of a long-time Baytown police officer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.