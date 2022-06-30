The Harris County Commissioners Court have enacted a burn ban due to an increased threat of wildfires across unincorporated Harris County.
There are now 171 Texas counties with burn bans, including Harris, Galveston, Waller, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Liberty counties. Chambers County has not enacted a burn ban
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen cited unprecedented temperatures and a lack of rain for the ban.
“Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security with rain in parts of Harris County – the vegetation fuels are high due to drought conditions in not only open areas but, residential properties and roadways adjacent to grass and brush,” Christensen said.
This burn ban, however, will not impact the sale of fireworks.
No outdoor burning is allowed except: in an enclosure that contains all flames and/or sparks; outdoor burning activities authorized by TCEQ; approved ceremonial fires; non-commercial cooking such as backyard cookouts and barbeques are allowed; and welding and other “hot work” performed in accordance with fire code requirements.
Violation of the ban is a Class “C” misdemeanor, punishable for up to a $500 fine. In addition, any person who starts a fire that causes damage to property without the consent of the owner may be charged with Reckless Damage or Destruction, a Class C misdemeanor, or arson, a felony.
Discharging fireworks within Baytown’s city limits is an ordinance violation and considered a Class C misdemeanor punishable up to a $2,000 fine. City limits includes within or upon any land, structure, body of water or other place within the jurisdiction. It is unlawful to manufacture, store, sell, distribute, possess or offer for sale or distribution any kind or character of fireworks.
In Mont Belvieu, it is also illegal to sell, possess, or discharge fireworks within the city limits.
Fireworks are responsible for over 10,000 injuries and 18,500 fires each year, according to Baytown Fire Department.
