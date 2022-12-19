Baytown Blue Santa has finished his rounds for 2022, delivering toys to boys and girls across town Saturday accompanied by police officers and cosplayers dressed as superheroes or in holiday garb.

The holiday tradition has grown so much that only a small fraction of the children who benefit from it are visited in person on distribution day — most of the gifts were picked up by families the previous weekend, but the distribution tradition continues for some.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.