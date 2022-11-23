Careful what you catch

All-Star Selection: BCA two-way all-district lineman Caden Norris has been selected to play at center in the Texas Six-man All-Star Game that will be hosted on Dec. 17 at San Marcos Academy. 

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Baytown Christian Academy’s football season has ended in the second round of the TAPPS six-man playoffs the past two seasons at the hands of the Bulverde Bracken Warriors. 

The No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 2 Warriors (9-2) will kick off the third installment of this budding rivalry between six-man powerhouses at 7:30 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium, on the outskirts of Austin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.