Baytown Christian Academy’s football season has ended in the second round of the TAPPS six-man playoffs the past two seasons at the hands of the Bulverde Bracken Warriors.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 2 Warriors (9-2) will kick off the third installment of this budding rivalry between six-man powerhouses at 7:30 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium, on the outskirts of Austin.
Bracken looks to send the Bulldogs home again, ending their perfect season and state championship dreams.
From the final tick on the clock after last year’s defeat, Coach Jeromey Anderson and staff have been preparing this team for this moment.
In my first interview with Anderson before the start of the season, he stated this year was “state championship or bust.” It was also noted that there were two teams who could derail the 2022 version of BCA football’s aspirations, Fredericksburg Heritage, and Bulverde Bracken.
After dispatching the Eagles last Friday in Seguin, the train stayed on the tracks, setting up this weekend’s grudge match between the state’s top two Division 3 teams.
The Bulldogs will once again need a huge game from junior signal caller Braydon Anderson if they want to advance. Anderson heads into this week’s game with 4,050 total yards and 76 combined rushing and passing touchdowns on the season.
Senior center Caden Norris, who was recently selected to play in the TAPPS six-man All Star game in San Marcos in December, will also be heavily relied upon Friday night. Norris’s four-catch, one-touchdown performance against Fredericksburg Heritage in the regional playoff game helped get the Bulldogs to this point.
Bulverde Bracken has their own dragon to slay. After knocking the Bulldogs out of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, the Warriors went on to lose in the state finals both years. Last year’s defeat, a 68-66 heartbreaker to FW Covenant Classical, came on the final play of the game.
For the returning players on both teams, there is plenty of motivation and revenge factor heading into this weekend. However, these are just storylines for us to write about.
Playing football on Thanksgiving weekend means that you are really good and the stakes couldn’t be much higher. The winners will have their date with destiny the following weekend.
What’s different this time around? The previous two exits occurred in the second round. This year, they meet in the third round, and BCA plans on the third time being the charm. If it is, the Bulldogs will earn the chance to play for the program’s third state championship Dec. 4 at Waco ISD Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.