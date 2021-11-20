With a forum scheduled this weekend over a group of Baytown citizen’s efforts to bring the USS Texas Battleship to Bayland Island, some are still concerned over the cost and support of having the historic ship brought here.
Jay Eshbach, who chairs the Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee, says he has kept Baytown leaders “well informed about our progress over the last two-and-a-half years.”
But some council members say they still do not have enough information on the costs of bringing the ship, which saw action in two World Wars, to Baytown.
Eshbach says he has provided sufficient information, including coming before council in October. He said he sent emails with loads of information to City Manager Rick Davis to be shared with council members. Apparently, those emails were not shared with council members.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo was asked why council has not formally stated its support for bringing the ship to Bayland Island, where a new hotel-convention center is being constructed.
“There is nothing for me to say at this point because there is nothing new happening,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo also responded to questions on some council members saying they do not have enough information.
“In order for council to make a decision of any kind of financial support, more details are greatly needed,” Capetillo said. “Not just a total bottom line. Just more detailed report than what has been presented so far.”
The mayor expressed confidence the city could at least voice formal support
without making any financial commitments.
“I think we can move forward gathering enough information where council could possibly support a resolution that officially supports the efforts to bring the battleship to Baytown,” Capetillo said. “There are two sides. I think there is certainly a large sense that we would love to have the Battleship Texas at Bayland Island in Baytown. There is no doubt. The next step is how to fund that placement. What are the options and who pays for it?”
Capetillo added he was pleased Eshbach was taking a strong interest in getting the ship to Baytown.
“I applaud Jay’s efforts,” Capetillo said. “Certainly, he is passionate as many of us are. However, we still have the reality of how to fund bringing the battleship to Baytown. There are two sides – do we want it? Yes. And how do we get it placed here financially? There are so many components to this, there are many factors. To go and try and proceed without having the most accurate estimates and information is irresponsible.”
Capetillo feels Baytown should not have to carry the burden by itself.
“We would like to see a commitment from the foundation too, that Baytown is a primary site in a sense,” Capetillo said. “That is the goal (to get the ship to Baytown), to at least do that, and then a new conversation can begin on the phases.”
Response to request made
The Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation formulated a response to the Battleship Texas Foundation’s request for proposals in April 2020.
“We did instruct them to and pursued that within their contractual obligation,” Capetillo said. “At the time, we appointed Councilwoman Laura Alvarado and (former Councilman) David Himsel to the committee.”
B.J. Simon, Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation executive director, explained the purpose of the proposal.
“The (request for proposal) put out by the Foundation had certain elements the respondents were required to produce,” Simon said. “The intent was to get an objective assessment of the Baytown location to meet those criteria. Those are all distilled in the executive summary. There are several elements, with the primary being visitorship. Also, what sort of annual attendance, or attendance range, can be accomplished at the Bayland site. That is the thresholds that were identified by the Foundation.”
Simon said another point the response addressed was attendance.
“What sort of annual revenue would be generated from that annual attendance, like admissions, food, and beverage? That is covered as well,” he said. “And what sort of cost would be associated with sighting at the battleship at the Baytown facility?”
The response also addressed the advent of the Bayland hotel and convention center, which Simon said is now a reality.
“The focus was to demonstrate to the Battleship Texas Foundation that the Baytown site was feasible and viable, and it did,” Simon said. “However, the primary cost, the largest cost item, was the dredging and mooring and sighting the ship and getting it in the location at Bayland. That was covered.”
Eshbach has stated, based on the EDF’s response, and discussion with three other battleship museums in the United States, that within the first year of the ship being docked at Bayland Island, it would attract about 250,000 visitors and average more than 300,000 a year.
Dredging the area around Bayland Island in the Houston Ship Channel would mean it needs to be between 2,750- to 2,900-feet long, 180-feet wide, and 35-feet deep. It would also include having to obtain many permits, such as a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permit. The cost for dredging, mooring, shoreline protection, building gangways, onshore access, geotechnical investigating, permitting, engineering and construction management would cost about $32 million, according to Lloyd Engineering.
Battleship forum
The Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee is inviting the public out for open forum this weekend at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Hall at Lee College.
The forum will feature a short, informative presentation highlighting the last two-and-a-half years of work by the Bring the Battleship to Baytown committee. There will also be a question-and-answer session.
The Battleship Texas Foundation is seeking a new home for the ship, but it has to be repaired first. In 2019, the Texas Legislature appropriated $35 million for repairs on the historic ship, which saw action in both world wars.
The ship is now awaiting these repairs and a new home.
