Eight apartment units were destroyed in a fire Monday night at 800 Hunt Road, according to Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman Casey Cook.
Since there was no water flowing to fire hydrants, Cook said, the fire department had to call on other fire departments to assist in bringing water to fight the fire.
No cause was immediately determined and the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said police coordinated with the fire department and apartment management to tow 10 fire-damaged vehicles to another part of the parking lot.
Police also provided several courtesy rides to displaced persons to take them to stay with friends or family members.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday police received a report of a missing woman, but determined that she was one of the people police had assisted with a ride and an officer had taken her to Crosby to stay with a family member. He said police confirmed she was OK and informed the person who reported her missing.
