Pilot Scott Sackett and his grandson Austin Shepherd were pilots out of Borger.
What was once lost has now been found for one Baytown family.
The Malmstrom’s dog, Sheba, was stolen from their yard on Jan. 6, 2018. Surveillance footage showed Sheba, then two-years-old, being called over by a figure in a white truck while the Malmstrom’s were out to dinner. Despite a $1,000 reward for Sheba’s return, she was not heard from again. That was until about a week ago when Stephanie Malmstrom heard from a microchip company they had a match.
“I got a generic text message with a microchip company,” Stephanie Malmstrom said. “I had her microchipped before she was stolen. When they found her and scanned her, they put the number in a database, and then the microchip company sent out a message.”
Malmstrom said she received a call from the Borger Animal Control, which is located some 50 miles northeast of Amarillo.
“I thought I was being scammed,” she said. “I was like, where is my million dollars and cruise? But, it took off from there.”
Pilots N Paws, a nationwide group of pilots that flies animals to foster homes and former owners, stepped up to help fly Sheba back home. The dog had been residing at the Borger Animal Control Facility before being flown home.
In addition to the microchip number, they were able to tell the dog was Sheba, thanks to a tattoo she received when she was microchipped.
“They were able to find it and show it to us, and that is when I realized it is really her,” Stephanie Malmstrom said. “It is a miracle.”
Stephanie Malmstrom said they have started to put the pieces back together as to what happened with Sheba. After the surveillance video of Sheba being stolen went viral on social media, Malmstrom said a gentleman reached out to her, saying they adopted the dog about two weeks after she was stolen.
“He had her up until June but then had to relocate about five to six hours away,” Malmstrom said.
Sheba, who was renamed Maggie, was rehomed, but the new owners contacted the adopted family, saying they could no longer take care of her.
“He asked to please bring (Sheba) to the shelter, but she did not bring her to the shelter but dropped her on the street,” Malmstrom said.
Malmstrom said a 17-year-old named Ray found Sheba and fed her lunchmeat out of his own pocket. He was feeding Sheba up until July 31, when the Borger Animal Control picked her up. They then scanned her microchip and were able to find the Malmstrom’s.
Malmstrom said she had no reservations about Sheba being unable to remember her or her family.
“I was hesitant the whole time since I had a child since she disappeared,” Malmstrom said. “And I did not know what type of environment she was in. But after speaking with the ones that had her, they have children and live on six acres. I am 100% confident and comfortable bringing her back to my home.
Malmstrom said Sheba was responding to her initial name.
“We taught her German commands so she would only understand the commands we gave her,” Malmstrom said. “We told the officer those commands and she responded to them. So, she is remembering her name and the German commands.”
Ryan Dusek, and his daughter, Rachel, loaded up Sheba and flew her back to Baytown. They landed at the Baytown Airport Sunday afternoon to a very happy Malmstrom family.
Dusek said the Friends of Texas Panhandle Shelter Pets coordinated the efforts and put out a call to Pilots N Paws.
“And I picked it up,” Dusek said.
They picked up Sheba from Bird Dog Airport in Denton and flew her to Baytown.
“It took about two hours,” Dusek said. “The dog handled it great. She just laid there and enjoyed the trip. I feel great about it. I saw the post for it. I did not know it was the famous one at first. But I love German Shepard dogs and fly Pilot N Paws. I enjoy doing this.”
Malmstrom said she, her husband Brandon and her children are all excited about Sheba’s long-awaited return.
“They are crying,” she said. “They felt just like I do. Their emotions are all over the place. One was crying because she was happy and did not understand why.”
Malmstrom said her youngest, a three-year-old, was not born when Sheba was stolen.
“It’ll be his first time to meet Sheba. We are excited to introduce Sheba to Mason,” she said.
