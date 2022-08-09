What was once lost has now been found for one Baytown family. 

The Malmstrom’s dog, Sheba, was stolen from their yard on Jan. 6, 2018. Surveillance footage showed Sheba, then two-years-old, being called over by a figure in a white truck while the Malmstrom’s were out to dinner. Despite a $1,000 reward for Sheba’s return, she was not heard from again. That was until about a week ago when Stephanie Malmstrom heard from a microchip company they had a match. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.