Officer assaulted
A 31-year-old Baytown man, Amel Garza Jr., was charged with assault of a peace officer and other offenses after allegedly biting a police officer on the arm while being arrested.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 11:11 am
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the incident started when police were called about a man waving a pistol at passing vehicles in the area of South Airhart and Eugenio Santana Drive about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
After obeying officers’ commands to lie on the ground and drop his pistol, Ferndandez said Garza resisted arrest and started fighting officers, who finally used a Taser on him. During the struggle, she said, he spit on officers and bit one before being taken to the hospital.
Robbery
A man reported that he was hit in the head and robbed of his wallet in the 3100 block of Decker Drive about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Runaway
Roel Reyna, 17, was reported as a runaway Sunday afternoon.
He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He was last see wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black and gold Nike shoes.
Fernandez said that Reyna is reported to be in poor mental health.
Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of Lincoln Cedars Drive Thursday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 10200 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1700 block of North Main Street Saturday.
• Clothing was reported stolen from a residence in the 5400 block of Village Lane Saturday.
• A gun, money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Alford Saturday.
• A portable air conditioner was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 Saturday night.
• Electronics and tools were reported stolen from a residence in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive Sunday.
Thefts
• A 2016 Ford Econoline UHaul truck with Arizona license AH13297 was reported stolen in the 6700 block of North Highway 146 Friday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• A man and woman were arrested in the 3600 block of Montego Drive after being seen leaving a stolen motorcycle.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Ferry Road Saturday.
• Money and other items were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Garth Road Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Illinois Street Sunday.
• A phone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of East Nazro Street Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
