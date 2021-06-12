BPD adds 5th person of interest in slaying of pregnant woman

Baytown police have added a fifth man to the “persons of interest” detectives want to speak with concerning the murder of a pregnant woman May 24 at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
Detective Lance Watkins said interviews that have continued since the murder have brought 19-year-old Zaviay Turner to the attention of police as someone who could have information about the homicide.
Police have not identified any of the men as suspects in the crime, which also saw another man shot, but not fatally.
A 23-year-old woman, Domonique Million, was inside her apartment when she was shot in the head from a bullet that came from outside the apartment.
Million was seven months pregnant, police said. Doctors were able to save the child.
The four previoxusly identified as persons of interest are Ernest Adams, 22, Larry Harris, 21, Aaron Heads Jr., 19, and Deavante Williams, 22.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.
