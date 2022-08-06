rpsTHAT works to connect the Deaf Community and the outdoors through education, recreation, and careers. The non-profit was established in 2016 and became a non-profit in 2018. It is working in the Big Thicket as a result of grant funding to the National Park Service.
Says Sam Bragg, Program Coordinator and Crew Leader, “We are eager to continue participation in the current dialogue on how to create a diverse and inclusive environment in conservation projects that create more job opportunities for the deaf.”
The young adults providing hands-on service to the Big Thicket National Preserve come from the states of Maryland, Virginia, California, and Maine as well as Texas, and two claimed roots in Haiti and Africa. Although crew members represented different interests and talents in their majors- business, math, art, and biology, they all shared a passion for nature and conservation and a desire for future employment.
All were thrilled with the Historical Walking Tour offered by the Sour Lake Lions and the Big Thicket Association. In the narration, which was supported with photographs, history was compared to a quilt top. All that is left are pieces and choices. One can work together to preserve something to pass on to future generations or treat the pieces like a rag and lose it forever. Lions shared a picnic supper to the hungry crew under the Lions Park pavilion. Leela Batterson served as interpreter. She was provided through DragonflyIS, a Beaumont based sign language interpreting service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.