The Thanksgiving season isn’t just about being thankful for what we have. It’s about giving what we have, sharing our good fortune with others, for the good of us all.
That’s what the Goose Creek CISD in general, and, in particular, Goose Creek Memorial Athletic Coordinator Daniel Ragsdale, is preaching.
At the athletic department’s welcome-back meeting for coaches in late July, administrators recognized the junior and senior school coaches whose student-athletes had contributed 6,971 volunteer hours to helping the community during the 2021-22 school year.
“When GCCISD students are involved in community service, they not only help others, they expand their view of the world,” explained Demetrius McCall, Ed.D, deputy superintendent of GCCISD.
“This creates empathy, leadership skills and helps them realize how their actions can positively impact others. It’s saying ‘Thank you’ to the community for supporting them in a way that is invaluable.”
Earlier this fall, a few hours of sleep after playing in a Friday night football game, many of GCM football players and players from the school’s other sports teams were out doing repair and cleanup work at the Baytown Youth Fair and the Baytown Nature Center.
“We had three bus loads of kids, and they did a real good job,” said, Ragsdale, the head football coach. “Almost every program on campus was represented.
“We went out and helped out.”
Crissy Butcher, naturalist for the Baytown Wetlands Center, which oversees the Nature Center, was impressed.
“We had a lot of athletes from Goose Creek Memorial out that day,” she said.”
The players split their time at the Nature Center cleaning debris from the shoreline and repairing and water sealing some of the wooden decking that provides raised trailways through the marsh and wetlands.
“They did a fantastic job. We were happy they took care of some work we needed to get done.”
At the Youth Fair grounds, not far from GCM’s location at the intersection of North Main and Wallisville Road, the GCM athletes helped ready old buildings for makeovers.
Boys and girls pried up old linoleum flooring and peeled away old wallpaper.
“That’s something that’s going to become a habit,” Ragsdale, the GCM athletic coordinator, said of the community service. “That’s something I want to see become a part of our Northside culture.
“We want to make it a Goose Creek Memorial feeder pattern thing; reach out to the junior schools and elementary schools, if we can.
“We want to continue to find places our services are needed. I think it’s going to end up being a big thing, to be honest. I hope that we can start building a sense of community here and get our kids to learn this world is bigger than themselves.”
