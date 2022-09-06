Chuck Crews, the Baytown man challenging Briscoe Cain for the Texas House District 128 seat, points to his background working in the petrochemical industry as one of the strongest reasons to vote for him. 

“I come from the plants. The economic drivers of this whole district are the petrochemical facilities. I know that business. This area was not built on the legal industry. It was not built by lawyers; it was built by engineers, plant workers and the affiliated industries.”

