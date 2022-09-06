Chuck Crews, the Baytown man challenging Briscoe Cain for the Texas House District 128 seat, points to his background working in the petrochemical industry as one of the strongest reasons to vote for him.
“I come from the plants. The economic drivers of this whole district are the petrochemical facilities. I know that business. This area was not built on the legal industry. It was not built by lawyers; it was built by engineers, plant workers and the affiliated industries.”
Crews said he got a degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University, then moved to Baytown in 2005 to work at what was then Bayer MaterialScience, now Covestro. He has worked for various employers and is currently devoting full time to campaigning.
He got actively involved in politics in 2018 as a field organizer in the Beto for Senate campaign and has stayed involved. He also served for several elections as an election judge.
As a Democrat, Crews said he became disillusioned with area politics when he lived in the Pinehurst subdivision, which is located in Chambers County where there is very little Democratic Party presence. He later moved to the Springfield subdivision in Harris County, where Democrats are more active, but not as much so in the eastern end of the county, he said.
Before the 2020 election cycle, Crews said it had been 16 years since a Democrat had run for the District 128 seat. When he did not see anyone stepping up to run in this election cycle, he decided to act, he said. “It is unfair of me to expect someone to do what I’m not willing to do myself.”
“Then we get to 2022 and I see some of the things going on; what I saw in 2021 as being a long shot, I see as being more and more important to run. There’s a lot of stuff wrong with Texas that can be fixed if we have the leaders that have the will to do so and can truly lead us. We have not had real leadership in Texas in over a decade,” he said.
Crews pointed to the winter storm in 2021, which caused widespread and extended blackouts across the state. The weaknesses in the power grid that caused harm in 2021 were the same ones that had been documented after a severe winter storm in 2011, he said. “The Republican leadership of the state of Texas had done absolutely nothing to prepare the state for a storm that they knew would be coming eventually—you don’t know when, but you know it will happen eventually.”
“This is supposed to be Houston. It is supposed to be the energy capital of the energy state of the strongest nation in the world, and we can’t keep the lights on in a simple winter storm,” Crews said.
One of his priorities, he said, is protecting the workers and communities who depend on the oil and petrochemical industries. Those industries provide valuable products and strong support for the community, but too often prioritize profit over safety and environmental responsibility, he said.
Another priority comes from his time as an election judge. Texas makes voting unnecessarily difficult, he said. He believes that to be a deliberate effort to suppress the vote, and wants to remove voting barriers.
District 128 includes most of Baytown. It also covers parts of other area cities including La Porte, Deer Park, Pasadena a part of southeast Houston.
