A new nonprofit organization is trying to tackle the growing homelessness problem in east Harris County by creating a “navigation center” that will try to get people permanently off the streets by putting services in a single location.
However, not everyone who lives near that potential location is happy about it.
“This is not a shelter. This is not a drug rehab center,” said Tom Kelchner, board chairperson for East Harris County Navigation Center for the Homeless at a meeting of the Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
The proposed location is near the intersection of Wallisville Road and Thompson Road in the Highlands area.
“If not us, who?” Kelchner asked.
“We have a growing population of the homeless in the east Harris County area,” he said.
He said the organization was established as a group of people from across the area talked about the need to do something to address the issue.
The area, he said, has over 1,000 people who are completely unsheltered. Goose Creek CISD has about 160 students who are homeless.
The proposal, now in the planning stage and soon to move into the fundraising stage, is to build a single facility that would house multiple programs, some offered by existing organiza-tions and agencies both on-site and by referral at other locations.
Services offered by a navigation center would include everything from immediate concerns like food service, laundry, shower facilities and barber service to longer term facilities to provide the tools needed to transition out of homelessness:
• medical and dental assistance
• drug and alcohol counseling
• mental health services
• counseling services
• living skills training
• job training and placement assistance
• housing assistance
• spiritual guidance and support.
Another expected presence would be
the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which already has an active homeless outreach program.
The first phase of the project, Kelchner said, would be the navigation center.
A second phase would be a small number of transitional living facilities for short-term housing as clients move toward independent living.
While saying plans are not finalized, Kelchner suggested this would be about 10-12 units.
The navigation center would operate during traditional office hours Monday-Friday, with 24-hour security on site for the transitional housing program.
Assisting in the program was board member Jim Wadzinski.
He said he hears the fear that building a center of this nature would attract homeless persons. “No, they’re here,” he said.
“There’s no place for these people to go; that’s why they’re here. What the navigation center does is it navigates these people — that’s exactly what it does.”
Most homeless people don’t know how to get out of their situation, he said. They don’t know where to go to get the services that already exist.
“It’s not there to house and take care of these people,” he said. “It’s there to navigate them through the process of not being homeless anymore; and it’s an incredibly difficult process.”
Eddie Williams, with the Marcelous Williams Resource Center in Highlands, said that center saw 100 homeless people in Highlands last year seeking assistance.
Wadzinski said Bay Area Homeless Services, which has a shelter in Baytown, has fielded over 1,200 calls this year inquiring about services.
Several people present at the luncheon, while supporting of the need to provide services, were concerned about the proposed location close to a residential neighborhood and near Highlands Junior School.
