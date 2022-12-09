Baytown Municipal Judge Julie Escalante, left, administers the oath of office to incumbent District 1 Councilwoman Laura Alvarado at a special swearing-in ceremony Thursday night. Also pictured is Norma Rangel-Soto, Alvarado’s sister.
Baytown Municipal Judge Julie Escalante, left, administers the oath of office to incumbent District 1 Councilwoman Laura Alvarado at a special swearing-in ceremony Thursday night. Also pictured is Norma Rangel-Soto, Alvarado’s sister.
Newly-elected District 2 Councilwoman Sarah Graham signs the official documents to become the representative for District 2. Also pictured is City Clerk Angela Jackson. Graham was sworn in by Jackson with her husband, Leonard, and children, Evan and Tess, by her side.
City Clerk Angela Jackson, left, swears in newly-elected Councilman Ken Griffith for District 3. Tommy Meekins, Church on the Rock pastor, held the Bible for Griffith, whose family stood by his side for the swearing-in ceremony.
Community dignitaries, and many family members and friends of three council members, were sworn in at a special ceremony before taking their seats at a subsequent meeting.
Laura Alvarado, Councilwoman for District 1, who was re-elected after running unopposed, was sworn in with two new members, Sarah Graham and Ken Griffith, for Districts 2 and 3, respectively.
Alvarado, who Municipal Judge Julie Escalante swore in, thanked everyone, including members of her family. She said they instilled a lot of values in her, which led to her wanting to give back to the community.
“I congratulate my two new colleagues and look forward to working with them,” Alvarado said.
Norma Rangel-Soto, Alvarado’s sister, held the Bible while the District 1 councilwoman was sworn in.
City Clerk Angela Jackson swore Graham in. Her husband of 23 years, Leonard, and two children, Tess Graham and Evan Graham, stood nearby.
“First, I want to thank God,” Graham said. “I am very honored and privileged to have this opportunity to serve my community. Baytown has been a staple my entire life. It’s been home. We’ve moved a lot but always come back to Baytown. The reason I asked for my family to be up here with me is because I would not be able to dive in and give back to the community as much I have if it were not for my husband, Leonard, daughter Tess, and son, Evan.”
Graham also recognized her “chosen” family and her married family. She also said her mother, Carolyn, was present and thanked her as well.
“I am ready to serve and ready to be transparent and ready to make Baytown better,” Graham said.
Griffith gave God the glory for being elected to his first term as councilman.
“A lot of people in this room get a lot of credit for getting me through this and getting me to where I am at right now,” Griffith said.
Griffith also thanked his mother for her support, prayers and patience. He added that he looks forward to serving people on council and serving alongside the other council members to make Baytown a better place.
