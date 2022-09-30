Lee College will host a coffeehouse with music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the black box theater of the Performing Arts Center, 805 W. Texas Ave. Admission is $5 at the door, cash only.
The college’s director of instrumental music, Ken Booker, said he started the coffeehouse about 12 years ago as a way to showcase local talent, with an emphasis on singer-songwriters.
While vocal, guitar and piano music are still central parts of the coffeehouse, other acts have made appearances as well. Poetry is often part of it, he said, and there have also been rappers, prose writers and even a juggler once.
Noella Gray and the Imaginary Band will perform Friday, Booker said. Gray and Tony Jackomis are the core of the group and have performed at the coffeehouse for several years, Booker said. “They are great musicians, and Tony is a former Lee College student. They have done very well over the past few years, with several excellent recordings to their credit. We are very happy to welcome them to Lee College for this event.”
Houston poet Peggy Norton will also be reading some of her work. “Her poems are full of great imagery, and are very emotive and spiritual,” Booker said.
At midweek there was still room for another act or two. Anyone interested can contact Booker at kbooker@lee.edu for an audition. No walk-on acts are accepted.
The $5 cover charge is a fundraiser for Lee College music majors. Snacks will also be sold.
