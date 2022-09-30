Lee College

Lee College will host a coffeehouse with music and poetry at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the black box theater of the Performing Arts Center, 805 W. Texas Ave. Admission is $5 at the door, cash only.

The college’s director of instrumental music, Ken Booker, said he started the coffeehouse about 12 years ago as a way to showcase local talent, with an emphasis on singer-songwriters. 

