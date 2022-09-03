Goose Creek superintendent gets contract extension, raise By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Sep 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Goose Creek board has approved a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien by three more years, along with a 3% raise. The board voted on the contract extension and raise at a special Aug. 29 meeting. Kristyn Cathey, Goose Creek communications director, said O’Brien received a favorable evaluation. The contract was extended to June 30, 2027. Last year, he received an extension to 2024. Cathey added O’Brien was given a 3% raise, bringing his salary to $334,750. “The increase is on par with the raise given to all Goose Creek CISD employees,” Cathey said. In June, the board approved a 2% raise with $1,500 in incentives for teachers, nurses and librarians. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randal O'brien Director Raise Contract Work Institutes Board Nurse Librarian Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Clyde Elton Sloan, Jr. Sep 1, 2022 Lonnie Bryan Dean Aug 31, 2022 Elaine McCandless Aug 31, 2022 Donnie Joe Johnston Aug 31, 2022 Lois Fannie Davis Updated Aug 31, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Which social media platforms do you use regularly? You voted: facebook twitter Instagram Tik-tok Linkedin Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Faith Presbyterian celebrates 100 years Brazoswood slams Sterling Texas Representative invites local districts to safety townhall Council candidates answer questions on vision Police search for Jenkins Park assault suspect The Goose Creek Oil Field, Part 4 Live abundantly through labors of love Don’s Daily Parable - I didn’t mean to Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBattleship adventure beginsMan, woman charged with child sexual assault in Chambers CountyElaine McCandlessPolice BeatLonnie Bryan DeanJoe ConwayBayland Island hotel/convention center tops outCouncil approves new mall dealWhat goes around comes aroundWanda Faye Patton Images Videos CommentedIt’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor (1)They worked Sunup to Sundown (1)LETTERS: True Colors (1)Equal Justice R.I.P. - Letter to the Editor (1) Letters to the Editor What a disaster - Letter to the Editor 4 hrs ago 0 Guess who wrote this - Letter to the Editor 4 hrs ago 0 Current state of affairs - Letter to the Editor Sep 1, 2022 0 Focus on the future Aug 25, 2022 0 It’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor Aug 20, 2022 1 Party of Hate - Letter to the Editor Aug 18, 2022 0 Equal Justice R.I.P. - Letter to the Editor Aug 18, 2022 1 What Does The Court of Appeals Do? Aug 18, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Legal Notice: Application has been Sep 1, 2022 3/2/2 carport, big lot, w/appl., Aug 30, 2022 2/1 w/appl. utilities incl, $900/mn $900 Aug 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.