Baytown issues boil water notice for public water system

Because of a water main break the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Baytown public water system 1010003 to notify all customers, individuals, or employees that this establishment or business has implemented a boil water notice.
Officials said the order is for residents and businesses located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road.
Repairs are currently being made and the water system will be restored and tested prior to the rescinding of this notice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the city will notify customers, individuals, or employees that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
For more information, contact Public Works Assistant Director Sterling Beaver at 281-420-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.