Update 10 a.m., Nov. 19:
The Goose Creek Memorial volleyball team will forfeit its bi-district playoff match that was scheduled for tonight due to COVID-19.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The Goose Creek Memorial Lady Patriots used a strong run at season’s end to wrap up a Class 5A Region 3 volleyball bi-district playoff berth.
The Lady Patriots join Barbers Hill – the undefeated District 21-5A champs – and Crosby in tonight’s first round of action.
GCM (14-6, 10-6) enters the postseason as District 22-5A’s No. 3 seed and will host Nederland (12-8) who finished second in District 21-5A at 6 p.m. tonight.
Nederland beat GCM earlier in the season, winning in three sets.
“Nederland is a solid team that is competitive,” GCM interim head coach Alicia Nava said. “I think we are a different team from the beginning of the season. We have matured and are playing with confidence and poise.”
Nava replaced Michael Williams who resigned Friday amid allegations of making a student uncomfortable.
GCM has won nine of its last 11 matches, including a 3-0 (25-3, 25-11, 25-2) rout of Port Neches-Groves Tuesday.
Taylor Kotlarz (15 kills, eight aces), Zoe Martinez (23 assists, five aces) and Kaitlyn Herrera (seven aces, eight digs) led the way.
Kotlarz has averaged 15 kills-per-match.
“We are going to go in with a very strong mental game and we are going to go all out to make sure that we left our all on the court,” Herrera said. “Throughout our district season we played some very tough teams and we never went down without a fight.”
BH vs. Texas City
Barbers Hill wrapped up the regular season at 18-4 overall and 12-0 in district play.
They head to Pasadena High School for a 6 p.m. tonight showdown with Texas City (12-7), the No. 4 seed from District 22-5A.
“They have good size on the net and are scrappy defenders,” Barbers Hill head coach Casey Veen said. “They also have great serving. I think our first-round game should be a good, tough match.”
The Lady Eagles cruised through a relatively easy district sans Crosby and Nederland.
“I think we are playing pretty well, but still have room to grow,” Veen said. “We had some slower games in district, but we faced off against Kingwood Park (Monday) and gave them a very good fight. Seeing that kind of high-level play will definitely help us in the playoffs.
“I look forward to some of our leaders to step up and help guide us through our playoff run like they did throughout season and during our warmup match. The girls seemed very focused and determined to have a great run this postseason.”
The Lady Eagles lost in four sets to Kingwood Park and are led by a mostly non-senior core of juniors Megan Mayfield and Kelsi Wingo and sophomore Avery Wilks.
Senior Faith Guidry also offers a big presence at net.
“I am so confident in how we are doing,” Wingo, a setter/outside hitter, said. “We have played so hard and worked a ton this year and I know that we are going to achieve a lot.
“We still have work to do as the best is yet to come.”
Wingo surpassed the 1,000-assist mark in the team’s last match while only playing for two seasons in mostly a 6-2 offense.
“I think we’ll make it really far if we stay confident,” Wilks said. “I feel like the team is connecting really well so it leads to good passing and sets so how hitters can get good (attacks). Our warm up game against K-Park will really push us to prepare for the playoffs.”
Crosby vs. Shadow Creek
Crosby (10-10, 8-4) travels to Shadow Creek High School for a 6 p.m. meeting tonight with Manvel (18-5, 14-2), the No. 2 seed out of District 22-5A.
“Manvel is a going to be a great opponent and we have been scouting and preparing for the different things we will see from them that we haven’t seen in our opponents yet,” Crosby head coach Marissa Simmons said.
“We are continuing to learn and grow and become more dynamic both in our offensive and defensive play as we head into this playoff run hopeful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.