Over 24 hours into the current winter storm, approximately 3.3 million Texas homes were without electricity which could be considered an improvement.
Snow, sleet and freezing temperatures left state and utility workers overwhelmed as roads, electricity and even water were casualties or the Arctic front. Social media forums served as an arena for angry citizens to vent on the loss of utilities. If elected officials have their way, there will be a different forum in which answers will be demanded from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission.,
Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said his employees have been working 24 hours a day, but their ability is limited until the state grid is back at capacity. That being said Garcia said he was boiling over due to the current difficulties.
“To that end, I’m not going to sugarcoat how angry and incredibly frustrated I am with the state-wide power outages, because many of those suffering Texans are Harris County Precinct 2 residents. Making things worse, we are not receiving much communication from state authorities to inform us of how they plan to fix the problems, nor when people should expect to have their power back. This makes me furious because we should be working together right now. It is obvious that this is a complete and total failure of the agencies in charge of maintaining our grid and delivering energy to homes — ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission. These are two agencies for which the Governor has direct and personal oversight. For that reason, we demand answers from the Governor-appointed leaders of these state agencies and Governor Abbott himself. In Harris County, we have families who have lost their lives trying to find refuge from the frigid temperatures, and many more are at risk as this situation worsens,” Garcia said
State House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, has called for the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committee to hold a joint hearing to review the factors that led to the loss of power across the state.
“The extreme winter weather Texans experienced this week caused the lights to go off across the Lone Star State,” Phelan said. “I’m asking these two vital committees to convene a joint hearing on February 25th for the express purpose of helping Texans understand what went wrong and how we can prevent these conditions from happening again. We must cut through the finger-pointing and hear directly from stakeholders about the factors that contributed to generation staying down at a time when families needed it most, what our state can do to correct these issues, and what steps regulators and grid operators are taking to safeguard our electric grid.”
House State Affairs Committee Chairman Chris Paddie offered thanks to those on the front lines working to restore services. In view of the statewide blackouts and the reliability of the electric grid, he stands in support of the hearing as does House Energy Resources Committee Chairman Craig Goldman. Goldman described Texans left without power for days as unacceptable.
“This joint hearing will provide an opportunity for all Texans to hear from industry officials, regulators, and grid operators to get an explanation and understanding of what went wrong and steps they are all taking to make certain this never happens again. I look forward to working with my House colleagues and committee members to get to the bottom of this critical issue for all Texans,” Goldman said.
