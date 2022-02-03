Due to the frigid temperatures and the potential for inclement weather, Goose Creek CISD is canceling all after-school activities for today (Feb. 3).

Goose Creek CISD will participate in a conference call with Harris County weather officials at 4:30 p.m. today. After the call, the district said it will make a decision on plans for Friday. 

Crosby ISD is also canceling all after-school activities for this afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 3).

