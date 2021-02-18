The boys basketball playoffs are scheduled to start Friday, but in reality, that could change any moment.
With a winter storm that has paralyzed the Houston area, the current schedule could be altered. Fans should check back with The Baytown Sun, respective school websites and team social media accounts to find out if there is a schedule change.
The show must go on and and teams are preparing with the expectation of winning their Region 3 bi-district playoff games with an eye on playing another week.
GCM vs. Nederland, 7 p.m.
Friday, East Chambers High School
The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots finished second in District 22-5A and recorded a program-best 21-3 record which included a 14-2 mark in district play.
Their reward is a battle with third-place District 21-5A squad Nederland (20-5) who has been playing some of the better basketball in the region as of late.
“Nederland is a good program with a rich history,” GCM head coach Jamaal Haymon said. “Nederland has been to the playoffs 13 years straight and that is tough to do in Texas.
“I expect Nederland to play their best basketball against us, and play their game, which is pound the ball to six-foot-six post player Tyler Jackson, who averages over 20 points per game.”
Nederland might be playing well, but don’t mistake that with GCM not doing its fair share of strong play, showcased by a 13-game winning streak.
“Every game has not been our best, but we have made winning plays to prevail us over our opponents on several occasions,” Haymon said. “I think we understand who we are as a team, so that is a positive heading into the playoffs. However, I do feel we still have a lot left in the tank.”
GCM has relied on the play of Sam Bradford (18 ppg, 11 rpg), Avant Coleman (14 ppg, four rpg), Dariyus Woodson (12 ppg, five rpg), Devin Figueroa (10 ppg, four rpg) and Malik Mustafaa, Josiah Haye to stir the Patriots engine.
“Sam finds a way to get it done no matter what the circumstances and Avant has really raised his level of play,” Haymon said. “Dariyus has changed his game to give us an interior presence and he’s had to battle for us. Devin is just a competitor and plays winning basketball. Malik and Josiah will be depended upon to make a huge impact offensively and defensively in the playoffs.”
Barbers Hill vs. Manvel, 6 p.m.
Friday at Deer Park South High School
The Eagles will take on the District 22-5A champion Manvel which is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A.
Barbers Hill head coach Chris Pennington is aware of the post game the Mavericks present and their overall athleticism.
He also believes his squad has as good a chance as anyone.
“I expect them to come out and play their best basketball,” Pennington said. “It’s playoff time so at this point anyone can beat anyone.”
Barbers Hill (15-11) battled to sneak into the final playoff spot out of District 21-5A.
“We had two tough outings our last two games but have had to overcome so much adversity this season,” Pennington said. “The one question I had coming into this season was our toughness mentally and physically. We have grown so much as a team in both those areas and our district schedule has us prepared for anything we could see.”
The Eagles will go into battle behind the play of post Cole Anderson, guards Nick Crump, Bryce Pennington, Gaven Barber and Bryce Smith.
Sixth-man Caleb Knight is the team’s spark plug off the bench.
“He gives us energy off the bench,” Coach Pennington said. “Nobody plays harder than him. We also have great kids off the bench that are team oriented and can step in and play several roles when we need them to.”
Anahuac vs. Diboll, 2 p.m.
Saturday at Warren High School
For the first time since 2015, the Anahuac Panthers are playoff-bound.
In its first trip back, Anahuac must face off with District 21-3A champions Diboll (17-1) so a welcome back may not be expected.
“They have a bunch of size throughout the starting lineup,” Anahuac head coach Cornelius Brown said. “I expect them to be well coached and very athletic and they will play fast and try to beat you up by attacking the rim a lot.”
Anahuac (12-10, 8-6) finished fourth in District 22-5A and did so by battling its way through a tough slate of challenges.
“I feel really good about how my team is playing leading into the playoffs,” Brown said. “We played a tough undefeated district opponent in East Chambers in our last district game of the season and came up short but showed a lot of growth as a team. We played them closer than any opposing team that they faced in district in that game. Although we are not pleased with just playing them close I think that game gave my kids a lot of confidence going into the playoff game.”
Terrell Cargo has led the Panthers with 16 ppg and six apg while Zyon Cark gives 14 ppg.
“Our team is built around those two guys, but we have had a few good shooters to go around them in Lane Cormier who has stepped up big time for us in clutch games throughout district play,” Brown said. “Sophomore Jaime Garza moved up to play varsity during the second round of district play and is averaging right at nine points per game and really shoots the ball well.
“LeDarius LeDay is another senior who stretches the floor for us in games and can really fill it up on good nights.”
Crosby vs. Texas City, 7 p.m.
Friday at Shadow Creek High School
The Cougars made a run to the Region 3 quarterfinals a year ago and this team might be even better after finishing 14-6 and 9-3, but really found their stride after the football team’s run to the Class 5A-II title.
PJ Haggerty, Sean Elkington, Jaylen Herman and Deniquez Dunn will spearhead the Cougars attack against the Stingarees (13-11) who also made a run in the 2020 playoffs.
