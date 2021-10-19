Thousands of pumpkins for the picking, patches open for business

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown has nothing on the 2021 version of the great orange delights.
A number of local pumpkin patches are up and running and families – especially a number of kids – have taken to running amok around the numerous shapes and sizes of the venerable vegetable so entwined with this time of year.
The First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu, 10629 Eagle Drive – which has had over 43,600 pounds of pumpkins shipped in – will hold its patch through the end of the month with times ranging from Monday – Friday, 12 – 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays 1 – 7 p.m.
Barbers Hill students helped unload the pumpkins at the church. On Oct. 30, the church will hold a festival to aim to have all of the estimated 4,000 pumpkins that are left by then be taken home.
Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church, 3700 N. Highway 146, will hope to give out plenty of pumpkins for adoption noon-sunset on weekdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on weekends aiming to “carve out some fun.”
The Living Hope Church, 7611 North Highway 146, will also invite people to come on by from 1 – 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in hopes of seeing families inherit a new member named Jack O’ Lantern.
Baker Road Baptist Church has lots of pumpkins to choose from and multiple photo spots. The church’s pumpkin patch at 900 W. Baker Road in Baytown is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.
