Pictured with helmets are Pilots - President Carol Badillo, Valerie Burton, Cindy Nettles, Judy Wheat, Baytown Police Department and President of the Blue Santa program - Corporal Nathan Gallop, Pilot Susan Pitts, (Not pictured is Pilot Health & Safety Area Leader Carolyn Parrish).
Pilot Club of Baytown, Health & Safety, donated several boxes of bicycle helmets to children receiving bicycles from the “Blue Santa Program”.
Blue Santa will be distributing donated bicycles and Pilot Helmets at the Baytown YMCA on Sunday, December 11 to children as preselected. The Blue Santa program hopes to ensure children are not hungry or miss Christmas. Three groups participate in Blue Santa - Baytown Cares, Baytown Police Explorers (BPE), and Baytown Municipal Police Association (BMPA), volunteer officers. Families make requests in October and are selected by their need. Donations are accepted to buy items for children. Volunteers help with wrapping and buying and officers distribute items..
The Pilot Club of Baytown is a service organization, a Texas District Club, of Pilot International, a service organization focusing on improving communities around the world by promoting the awareness of brain health and safety, and programs focused on education and social development of children, teens and families. Pilots “Do More, Care More, Be More.” (www.pilotinternational.org).
For more information about the Pilot Club and information about becoming a member, contact Judy Wheat at 281-424-7838 or www.pilotclubofbaytown.org.
