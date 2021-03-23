Assaults
• A 17-year-old Kingwood girl was shot in the shoulder in the parking lot of a hamburger restaurant in the 7600 block of Highway 146 about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
Baytown Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend, also from Kingwood, met someone in the parking lot to purchase drugs from two unidentified men.
During the transaction, one of the men fired a gun into the car. The girl was flown to a Houston hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition.
• A 30-year-old Baytown man was intentionally run over by the driver of a red Chrysler 300 about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Village Lane, Freed said.
The victim was hospitalized with serious but survivable injuries.
Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables checked the Channelview home of the 29-year-old suspect and found the vehicle in the driveway. An unidentified man fled from the rear of the residence and evaded a deputy, Freed said.
• A 35-year-old Houston man was charged with aggravated assault after he fired a gun at his 51-year-old Baytown girlfriend several times during an argument about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Freed said the man, identified as Jeremy McGee, was arguing with the woman inside his vehicle near the intersection of Airhart and Park.
He forced her out of the vehicle and fired several shots at her but none of them struck her.
• A 39-year-old man reportedly pointed a handgun at his 41-year-old girlfriend during an argument at their residence in the 6900 block of North Main Street just after midnight Saturday morning.
The girlfriend told police the gun was not loaded and she was not scared. The District Attorney’s Office did not accept charges.
• A 17-year-old Baytown girl who worked at a hamburger restaurant in the 4500 block of Garth Road was issued a trespass warning after she reportedly punched her manager during an argument.
The manger, a 20-year-old Baytown woman, did not want to press charges, Freed said.
Burglaries
• Money was reported stolen from a home in the 3100 block of Iowa Street Friday.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 800 block of Schilling Avenue Friday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4900 block of Deerwood Circle Friday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2100 block of Cedar Bayou Road Friday.
Thefts
• A silver 2007 Buick Lacrosse with Texas license KXN254 was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Amy Drive Friday night.
• A silver 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Missouri Street Saturday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 7500 block of Decker Drive early Friday morning.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1600 block of North Alexander Drive Friday.
• Medication was reported stolen in the 700 block of Pamela Drive Friday afternoon.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Pine Street Friday evening.
• A tailgate was reported stolen at a hotel in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 Friday night.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 6000 block of Interstate 10 Friday night.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Pepper Mill Avenue Friday night.
• A phone was reported stolen in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive Saturday.
• A phone was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Louisiana Street Saturday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Garth Road Sunday.
• Money and other items were reported stolen in the 600 block of Lloyd Drive Sunday.
