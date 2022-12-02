Jane Howard Lee’s oil painting of seagulls hangs on the wall near my desk, and I treasure it.
Painting was Jane’s new accomplishment, thanks to our mutual friend Bobby Sutphin, who taught her how. She brought the painting to my home in Fredericksburg, and we spent the whole day visiting, remembering the good old days in Baytown, stories we covered and the people we worked with.
And we talked about the home she and husband Gordon were going to build a house in Medina in the Hill Country. I planned to visit them after it was finished but never did. Wish I had.
I had planned to move one of Bobby’s paintings from another room to place it on the wall near my desk. Then, I was going to invite Jane to come see the pair of paintings by student and teacher, side by side. I never did and wish I had.
Regrets. We have them, don’t we, about things we wish we had done or said after we lose a good friend. Jane died of a sudden heart attack Nov. 25 in Medina.
In her memory, I’m sharing what may have been the best column she ever wrote at The Sun. We reprinted it on Mother’s Day 1990 after it ran the previous year on Mother’s Day 1989.
Headline: Mom, the good example
While cleaning out a closet recently I came across a box of old family photographs that I had almost forgotten about so I took a moment away from my housework to sit down and go through them. (Any excuse will do when it comes to getting out of housework.)
I found some photographs in the box that meant a lot to me since I discovered them at about the age of 14.
The first is a picture of eight young ladies on ice skates and wearing flimsy, little red costumes, circa 1940 or so. They are striking provocative poses in an ice rink in Long Beach, Calif. A sign in the background says something about “see the flame dancers.” My mom is standing second from the left.
The second photograph is of an attractive-looking lady in her early 20s. She is wearing white coveralls with a Shell Oil insignia on her shoulder, standing in what looks like a laboratory, looking rather dubiously at a test tube in her hand.
My Mom – the research chemist.
In yet another photograph, Mom is in the cockpit of a C-47 aircraft with a clipboard in hand.
My Mom – wartime aircraft inspector.
Another picture shows the same lady, dressed in jungle fatigue, standing in a jungle, somewhere.
My Mom, the adventuress and world traveler.
When I was growing up, I thought my mother was just like everyone else’s – PTA, bridge club, country club, the Donna Reed/Beaver Cleaver’s mom type.
Kids are so naïve.
My Mom always told me, “You can do anything you want to do.” She encouraged me to try anything I wanted to try, not to hold back because I was “just a girl.”
That was pretty rebellious thinking even for my generation.
My mother came from an upright, hard-working family. She had one younger sister, two older brothers and a father who died when she was just a kid.
She worked hard as the oldest girl, taking care of household chores, gardening, working after school and caring for a sickly little sister. Where her adventurous spirit came from I don’t know, but she never hesitated to try anything she wanted to try, to be everything she could be.
She loved to skate and when the opportunity came to join a chorus line in a semi-professional troupe of ice-skating dancers, she went for it.
She wanted to serve her country as best she could during World War II so when the call went out for people to work in a rather dangerous field involving chemical research, she went for it.
She married my father during the war. He went with the Army Corps of Engineers to a camp in Burma that depended on certain types of aircraft for supplies, and in order to feel close to him, she got herself a job inspecting those aircraft.
When the war ended, Dad came home, and he and Mom traveled around the world quite a bit on a cabin cruiser that they gave up when they finally had kids in the late 1950s.
Mom settled down to the housewifely life that I identified her with until I found those pictures one day, and she began to tell me the stories of her “wild and wooly past.”
The little white-haired lady that Mom is today may not look much like that flame dancer, but she still has the same sparkle in her eye.
Every now and then someone will be browsing through my photo albums and looking at photos of me in the cockpit of a helicopter or on a tiger hunt in Sumatra, they will say,
“You’ve done so many exciting things” or, “You live such an exciting life.”
I had a good teacher.
Thanks, Mom.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
