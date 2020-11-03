Today is Election Day.
The polling locations for Election Day are different from those for early voting. Voters are no longer assigned specific polling locations and can choose from the more than 800 locations in Harris County. Since Chambers County is not a vote center county, voters will need to vote in their precincts. Polls are open from 7 to 7 today.
Baytown
• Ashbel Smith Elementary, 403 E. James St. at N. 4th St.
• Baytown Junior School, 7707 Bayway Drive
• Cedar Bayou Junior School, 2610 Elvinta St.
• Church on the Rock, 7123 Decker Drive
• Coady Baptist Church, 5606 Wade Road
• De Zavala Elementary, 305 Tri-City Beach Road
• George H. Gentry Junior School, 1919 E. Archer Road
• Goose Creek Memorial High School, 6001 East Wallisville Road
• James Bowie Elementary, 2200 Clayton Drive at James Bowie Street
• JD Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road
• Lee College sports arena, 200 Lee Drive
• Sterling Municipal Library, 1 Mary Elizabeth Wilbanks Avenue
• Stuart Career Tech High School, 300 YMCA Drive
• Wyndham Park Apartments, 2700 Rollingbrook Drive at Rollingcreek
Highlands
• Highlands Elementary, 200 East Wallisville Road
• San Jacinto Community Center in the meeting room, 604 Highland Woods
Crosby
• Charles R Drew Elementary 223 Red Oak Ave.
• Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road
• Crosby Volunteer Fire Station No 1, 2502 Highway 90 at Kennings Road
Newport Elementary, 430 North Diamondhead
• Pentecostals of Crosby, 502 Pine Street
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 915 Runneburg Road near Pecan Street
Chambers County
• Precinct 1 – Wallisville Community Building, 524 Number 9 Road
• Precinct 2 – Hankamer Community Building, 9511 Highway 61
• Precinct 3 – Pine Island School Building, 9310 FM 562, Anahuac
• Precinct 4 – Eagle Point Event Center,12450 Eagle Point Drive, Mont Belvieu
• Precinct 5 – Beach City Community Building, 12723 Tri-City Beach Road
• Precinct 6 – American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac
• Precinct 7 – Winnie Stowell Community Building, 335 Park St.
• Precinct 8 – Cove Community Building, 5757 FM 565, Cove
• Precinct 9 – Oak Island Community Building, 1126 West Bayshore Road
• Precinct 10 – Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu
• Precinct 11 – Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, Baytown
• Precinct 12 - Winnie Stowell Community Building, 335 Park St., Winnie
• Precinct 14 – Anahuac Airport, 201 Airport Road,
• Precinct 15 - Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, Baytown
For voting assistance in Harris County, call 713-755-6965, visit www.harrisvotes.org or email voters@harrisvotes.com.
For Chambers County, call 409-267-2418, visit https://www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections, or email hhawthorne@chamberstx.gov.
