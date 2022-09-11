Short-handed Panthers stop unbeaten New Waverly

Presley Mouton, 55, and Thomas DeLao, 24, clear a path for ball carrier Camden Wilson in Anahuac's Friday win over New Waverly.

 Darlene McPherson

Overcoming the handicap of being without its returning offensive player of the year and the challenge of taking on the state’s No. 9-ranked team in Class 3A, Division 2, the Anahuac Panthers went to work Friday night.

Freshman quarterback Brady Barrier passed for 211 yards and four touchdowns and senior receiver Rob Bailey scored three of those as the Panthers downed New Waverly 35-17 at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac.

