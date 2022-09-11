Overcoming the handicap of being without its returning offensive player of the year and the challenge of taking on the state’s No. 9-ranked team in Class 3A, Division 2, the Anahuac Panthers went to work Friday night.
Freshman quarterback Brady Barrier passed for 211 yards and four touchdowns and senior receiver Rob Bailey scored three of those as the Panthers downed New Waverly 35-17 at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac.
In place of senior running back Landon Corbitt, who was nursing a previous injury, sophomore running back Camden Wilson galloped 16 times for 146 yards and caught two passes for 69 yards and a score.
The Class 3A, Division 1 Panthers improved to 2-1 and are set to travel to San Augustine for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday, Sept. 16. New Waverly lost for the first time in three outings this season.
In the first quarter, Barrier took his team down the field with rushes by Thomas DeLao and Wilson. He connected with Bailey to cap an eight-play drive and put the Panthers up 6-0. The two-point conversion failed.
Then what has become a Panther staple, an interception by junior defensive back Brooks Henicke, happened again. He took this one back 27 yards to score a Pick 6 touchdown.
Henicke’s Pick 6 was answered in a small part when the Bulldogs intercepted Barrier’s two-point pass and ran it back for two points of their own.
That made the score Anahuac 12, New Waverly 2.
New Waverly’s next possession produced a field goal and a 12-5 score.
The Bulldogs got the ball back on a high snap turnover but strong defense by Dalton Hendrix and Henicke, as well as Javion West and Wilson breaking up passes slowed the march. Then an interception by West stopped it at the Panther 32.
A long pass from Barrier to Talon Cunningham put the Anahuac team just outside the Bulldog 20. On fourth and one, Barrier connected with Bailey for a third Panther touchdown with 6:46 left in the first half. The PAT kick was good to put Anahuac ahead 19-5 and close out first-half scoring.
New Waverly returned the second-half kickoff to the Anahuac 42, but the Panther defense led by Quandre Coates and Jonathan Cooper held and Bulldogs came up short on a 45-yard field goal try.
Wilson zipped the Panthers downfield, with a 35-yard run and 18-yard pass reception. Barrier hit Bailey with a 10-yard touchdown pass and Anahuac led 26-5.
Both teams scored on the next possession, as New Waverly’s one-yard touchdown run was followed by another of those PAT rarities – a score by the other team. Coates picked up a Bulldog fumble and ran the length of the field to score two for Anahuac with 4:47 left in the third, making the score Anahuac 28-11.
Unfazed, the Bulldogs marched for another touchdown, cutting the Panther lead to 28-17 near the end of the third period.
Panther Brandon Lanferman corralled an onsides kickoff by the Bulldogs. The next play was an Anahuac surprise New Waverly wasn’t ready for: a double pass.
Barrier threw to Bailey split out wide but now a good five yards behind the line of scrimmage. Bailey then threw a forward pass to a wide-open Wilson. And just like that, the Panthers scored in 12 seconds for a 35-17 lead.
New Waverly had one more good scoring opportunity. The Bulldogs were passing into the end zone when Henicke intercepted again, cinching the game for the Panthers. It was Henicke’s fourth interception in three games.
