On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dollar General, located in the 1700 block of Garth Road in reference to a robbery. The store’s clerk was approached by two store regulars. The female offender pepper sprayed the clerk. The male offender grabbed the clerk and threw her to the floor. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. Baytown EMS arrived at scene and treated the clerk’s injuries.
The female offender was described as a heavy-set white woman, with light complexion, approximately 5’06, around 275 pounds; wearing a black muscle shirt with black shorts with long brown hair in a ponytail. The male offender was described as a slim black man, with dark brown complexion, approximately 5’10, around 160 pounds; wearing dark-colored jeans with a multi-colored shirt consisting of the colors blue, black, and white. Male had a hat that matched his shirt’s color and pattern. The offenders fled scene in a gray color SUV. Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying these suspects.
We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. Call or fill out an online form - all anonymously. You will be given a unique code. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play.
