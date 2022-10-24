As we continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our community, the Baytown Police Department on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will host a Citizen Appreciation Day in Town Square. The purpose of this event is to showcase our appreciation to our citizens, continue positive conversations which in the long-run will help build long-lasting partnerships. Chief of Police, John Stringer states: “The Baytown Police Department recognizes that our citizens are an integral part in our goal to make Baytown the safest city in Harris County. Without them, we cannot be as effective as we want to be and they need us to be in reducing crime and the fear of crime in our communities. Our Citizen Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to recognize our community partners in a fun way for everyone. We hope to see our diverse communities come together at this event, interact with each other and their police officers to build new relationships and stand as one community enriching Baytown’s quality of life.”
The Baytown Police Departments’ specialized units will be in attendance, likewise, we will also have live music, food and free giveaways. For general attendees, the event will be free of charge. We will also provide an opportunity for our local vendors to come out to not only support our initiative, but will also provide a space where they may showcase and promote their goods/services to our community. Please note, space for vendors is limited. Register today! To participate as a vendor, a $30 fee is required. The funds obtained by vendors will go towards the department’s D.A.R.E. program. Please contact our crime prevention division at 281-422-5152 or email crimeprevention@baytown.org to reserve your spot as a vendor. We look forward to a successful event and hope to continue building strong community relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.