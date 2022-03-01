By Matt Hollis
Early voting for the primary races has ended. Election Day is Tuesday.
Some contested races of interest involve local candidates vying to be their political party’s representative on the November ballot. The following is a list of these races:
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Place 2
The Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2 seat is currently held by incumbent Judge Lucia Bates, a Democrat. She is facing two Democratic challengers. One challenger is Ashleigh Roberson, a Harris County Sheriff’s Department detention officer. The other candidate is Herbert Alexander Sanchez, a Galena Park ISD board member and associate public safety director at Inspire Church of Houston.
One Republican is on the ballot for the judgeship - Denise F. Graves, who ran for the spot in 2010.
Bates won the Justice of the Peace seat in March 2018.
Harris County Judge
Many are challenging incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on both the Democratic and Republican sides.
Five other Democrats challenging Hidalgo in the primary race. One Democrat is Georgia D. Provost, a Barrett Station native, and former Houston City Council candidate. A second Democrat is Erica Davis, a Harris County Department of Education board member. Maria Garcia, described as a manager, is also running in the Democratic primary race. Ahmad R. “Rob-Beto” Hassan, a 2014 candidate for the Harris County Court who came to the United States from Egypt in 1984, is another Democratic candidate. The final Democratic candidate is Kevin How-ard. He was in the primary race for Harris County District Clerk in 2018.
Nine candidates are on the ballot in the Republican primary race for the judge position. They are H.Q. Bolanos, a real estate appraiser; Martina Lemmond Dixon, an educator; Robert Dorris, a marketing manager; Oscar Gonzales, a retired deputy sheriff; Randall Kubosch, a realtor; Vi-dal Martinez, an attorney; Alexandra Mealer, a banker; George Harry Zoes, a local business owner, and Warren A. Howell, Employers Risk Insurance president.
Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner
Adrian Garcia, the incumbent Democrat Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner, has two challengers in the primary. George Risner, the current Pct. 2, Place 2 Justice of the Peace, is vying to be the Democratic candidate for the seat in the primary race. Another Democratic challenger, Gary Harrison, has served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in multiple capacities.
Of the five Republican candidates in the Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s race, two are mayors, and one is a former commissioner.
Former Pct. 2 Commissioner Jack Morman, who lost the seat to Garcia in November 2018, is running in the Republican primary. John Manlove, Pasadena’s former mayor, has filed to run. Manlove has also served on the Port of Galveston board and was appointed as the Galveston Port Facilities Corporation director in 2010.
Jerry Mouton, Deer Park’s mayor, is also running in the primary race. His family also owns
Texas Lawn and Sprinklers Co. He served on the City of Deer Park council before becoming mayor in 2013. The two other Republican candidates on the ballot are Daniel N. Jason, an insurance agent, and Richard Vega, a U.S. Army veteran and pastor for At His Feet Ministries.
Harris County Precinct 2 includes Baytown and Highlands and goes west into Houston and up toward Aldine. It also includes Pasadena, Deer Park, and La Porte. It extends south to Webster, League City, and Friendswood.
Chambers County Judge
For the Chambers County Judge primary race, longtime incumbent Jimmy Sylvia is seeking another term. He is up against challenger Rachal Hisler, a Double Bayou resident. Sylvia has served as the county’s judge since 1997. Before that, he was a county commissioner. Hisler is an election judge, a position she has held since 2014.
State Senate District 11
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who currently holds the Texas House District 23 seat, is on the ballot for the State Senate District 11 seat. He also faces other Republicans. Republican Robin Armstrong, a physician and Gov. Greg Abbott Finance Commission appointee, is challenging Middleton.
The other candidates on the Republican side of the ballot are Bianca Gracia, Latinos for Trump Organization president, and Bob Mitchell, Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership president since 2007.
New legislative districts were enacted Oct. 25. District 11 now includes portions of Baytown, mostly Cedar Bayou up to Interstate 10. It also encompasses southern parts of Baytown, including Evergreen Road. The rest of the district is just over the other side of the Fred Hartman Bridge. It also includes Galveston, La Porte, League City, Texas City, Alvin and extends down to Angleton.
State House District 23
With Middleton campaigning for the Senate 11 seat, candidates are trying to fill his seat. Gina Smith, who was also running for the Texas House 14th District before withdrawing, is running for the seat. Dr. Abel Longoria, a U.S. Army veteran, is also running in the primary race as a Republican. Attorney Patrick Gurski, also a combat veteran and Bronze Star Medal winner, is another Republican on the ballot. Former State Board of Education member Terri Leo-Wilson is the fourth Republican candidate.
Teacher Keith G. Henry is the single Democratic candidate for the seat. Henry is a Texas City Councilman in his second year.
After redistricting, District 23 now includes Trinity Bay up to the shores of La Porte and Sea-brook. In addition, it now follows more closely Cedar Bayou’s water lines.
Chambers County Pct. 4 Commissioner
After incumbent Pct. 4 Commissioner Billy Combs announced he would not seek re-election, some local candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for the seat. One candidate is Beach City Mayor Ryan Dagley. Combs was also a Beach City mayor before running for the Pct. 4 position.
William (Bill) Wallace Jr., who served as a Chambers County commissioner for 12 years, is making another run for the seat. This is the second time Wallace has faced a Beach City mayor in the Pct. 4 Commissioner’s race. In March 2018, Wallace and Combs faced off for the seat, which was being vacated by Rusty Senac, who had defeated Wallace in 2008.
For a complete list of candidates, visit the Texas Secretary of State Election Information page at https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do.
For Harris County voting information, visit www.harrisvotes.com. For Chambers County election information, visit https://www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
